White House Economic Adviser Admits Trump Only Sees Handpicked Positive Data

President Donald Trump has been telling crowds that prices are falling quickly, but his top economic adviser recently explained why the president’s statements often clash with what Americans see in stores.

On Sunday’s Face the Nation, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett was questioned by anchor Margaret Brennan about Trump’s recent claim at a Pennsylvania rally that “our prices are coming down tremendously.” Brennan pointed out that consumers still feel pressured and referenced inflation data showing that prices remain significantly higher than a year ago.

“What data is he looking at? What’s your benchmark?” Brennan asked.

Hassett’s response was a straightforward admission that Trump is seeing a selective view of the economy, highlighting areas where the administration can say it has made progress.

“One thing you saw in his presentation in Pennsylvania is that he showed a lot of charts, which he loves to do, where he went through individual items on which we’ve already made some progress,” Hassett said.

BRENNAN: The president said ‘prices are coming down tremendously.’ But the latest data shows the consumer price index up 3% year over year. What data is he looking at? HASSETT: He went through the individual items that we’ve already made a bunch of progress on pic.twitter.com/DhMEDUMYJ7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025

Brennan noted that inflation measures show the consumer price index is up about 3 percent from last year, and the personal consumption expenditures price index has risen about 2.8 percent since the previous year. Hassett answered by emphasizing specific categories that the White House claims are improving, mentioning prescription drugs and gasoline as examples.

Trump’s comments in Pennsylvania took place during a rally focused on affordability, where he dismissed the notion that his administration is responsible for high prices. “They say ‘affordability,’ and everyone says, ‘Oh, that must mean Trump has high prices.’ No, our prices are coming down tremendously from the highest prices in the history of our country,” Trump said.

However, recent federal data show that overall prices continue to rise compared to last year, with areas like food still increasing. Even where some prices have dropped from earlier highs, Americans often experience the economy through their weekly expenses, like groceries, utilities, rent, and transportation, rather than through a single chart.

This disconnect between Trump’s beliefs and voters is evident in polling as well. In a recent AP-NORC survey, most Americans reported noticing higher prices for everyday essentials, and about half said it is harder than usual to afford holiday gifts. The same survey showed a decline in Trump’s approval regarding the economy, showing that Trump’s gift of the gab is not working to convince voters.

The White House has been conveying a message that relief is on the way and speeding up, while Trump has dismissed affordability worries as exaggerated or politically driven. Hassett’s remarks indicated that within the administration, the messaging heavily relies on highlighting categories that support that narrative, even as the overall cost of living remains a daily concern for millions of households.

The affordability issue is what crushed former President Biden, and the polls indicate that Trump is falling into the same trap. Democrats have seized on the opportunity, with several candidates winning with a message that resonates with voters.

Trump has returned to the stage and told his voters to cut back on spending and promised that an economic miracle is coming. A lot of the higher prices in groceries have been linked to Trump’s trade wars, which everyday shoppers are paying for as retaliation tariffs hit American wallets.