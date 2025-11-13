White Florida Couple Arrested for Hurling Racist Abuse at Black Worker – While Already Facing Separate Felony Charges

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details of racial threats.

A Florida couple caught on video hurling racial slurs and threats at a Black man over the summer have been charged with assault. According to WESH, Orange County court records show that 51-year-old Steven Edwin Wiley and 55-year-old Cheryl Ann Pyle were charged on October 24 for their racially motivated verbal attack on Antavis Tyrone Johnson.

Reportedly, Johnson was working in the couple’s neighborhood that day, going door to door to inform residents about solar utility upgrades, when he knocked on Wiley and Pyle’s door. Pyle opened the door and immediately reacted with hostility.

“The wife opened it, and I could tell immediately she was upset,” Johnson recalled. “I politely said, ‘I’m so sorry if this isn’t a good time.'” Moments later, the pair began shouting racial slurs and threats, forcing Johnson to record the confrontation for his safety.

In the viral TikTok video, which has since been removed, the couple can be heard screaming, “Get your Black a– out of here, m———–. Take your Black a– out of here before you get f—- up … Come back again and I’m gonna f—— hang your a–.”

The horrific incident happened in July, and the clip went viral immediately. The next day, the couple contacted local authorities to report they had received threatening phone calls.

Both Wiley and Pyle are now facing assault charges enhanced by prejudice, accused of “intentionally and unlawfully threatening by word or act to do violence” and targeting Johnson because of his race. Meanwhile, Johnson is left traumtazied after the threats.

“I was terrified for my life,” Johnson said. “I have a 4-year-old daughter to take care of, and since this happened, I haven’t been able to bring myself to go back to work. That fear lives in me now.”

Furthermore, the outlet claimed that while Wiley and Pile were held for the recent incident, they were already being held at Orange County Jail on separate felony charges stemming from an unrelated abuse case involving Pyle’s stepmother. In the same home, the racist incident occurred.

In that case, investigators say the couple physically abused the woman, locked her in her room for two days using a rope tied to a garage door, and confiscated her phone and tablet to prevent her from calling for help.

Deputies documented bruises and cuts consistent with her account. Pyle faces false imprisonment, felony battery, and domestic violence charges, while Wiley is charged with false imprisonment.

In America and most parts of the world, it is unlawful to harass a person because of their race or color. Harassment can include racial slurs, derogatory remarks, or the display of racially offensive symbols. (via EEOC).

While isolated incidents or teasing may not violate the law, harassment becomes illegal when it is severe or frequent enough to create an uncomfortable or very hostile environment in which to co-exist. Also, there’s this misconception that racial discrimination can only happen between two opposite races.

However, it’s important to note that race or color discrimination can happen even when both individuals involved are of the same race or color. Edwin Wiley and Cheryl Ann Pyle both remain behind bars as their cases move forward at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned for further updates.