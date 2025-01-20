“Where’s Michelle?” Barack Obama Attends Trump’s Inauguration Alone, Sparking Online Speculation

Former President Obama made a stag entrance as Michelle Obama was missing from Donald Trump‘s swearing-in ceremony. The former President attended the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the next President, alone.

Obama arrived to the inauguration ceremony, ALONE. pic.twitter.com/G6QxKI2k5y — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) January 20, 2025

A few days back, Michelle missed Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which was initially attributed to a scheduling conflict. However, it was later learned that the former first lady was visiting family in Hawaii. Then, her office released a statement stating that she would not attend the inauguration festivities.

As the ceremony began, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton made their way to their designated seats, followed by President George Bush and Mrs. Bush. Barack Obama came alone and was accompanied by a female staffer.

The Internet could not stay calm and it was flooded with sympathy tweets and uploads towards the former President. While Barack was coming in and getting seated, everyone was back to speculating why Mrs. Obama didn’t join him.

This time, we have the answer. Insiders told People Magazine that Mrs. Obama did not join the event because she is not phony or a liar. “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” the source claimed.

Michelle Obama says she’s never been fake and refuses to be phony, so she won’t be attending President Trump’s inauguration..🙄 pic.twitter.com/uhs6pwitQ1 — 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🏴‍☠️👁️ (@SharronMcKenna5) January 18, 2025

The source claimed the former first lady will not follow protocols or ethics, while keeping her self-respect on the line. She will not swallow her pride, attend the events, and pretend everything is fine. The things are not fine, and she will not have them.

There have been similar speculations regarding Michelle Obama missing the festivities, and the conclusions drawn by political experts have also been the same.

However, her sitting out the event is not going well among Republicans. There have been criticism from Trump supporters, including Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary, who took this opportunity to point out to Fox News how this behavior is unexpectable and Michelle Obama is damaging history. However, one must remember that Donald Trump had also decided to sit out during Biden’s swearing-in.

However, outgoing president Joe Biden did not pay back with a similar gesture and attended the events of January 20th with his wife, Jill Biden. All the presidents and their spouses decided to skip the inaugural lunch.

Michelle Obama had previously made her feelings clear about having to attend Donald Trump’s 2017 swearing-in. She told Light, “There was no diversity, there was no color on that stage.” She added that the Trump stage did not represent true America and what Americans stand for.