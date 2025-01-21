Where Was Michelle Obama During Trump’s Inauguration? Here’s What We Know

What’s the truth behind Michelle Obama’s absence from Trump’s inauguration? Well, as mixed rumors fill up the news, it showcases that the political world is a chaotic realm that only those involved can truly comprehend. Surrounded by stories that add a new twist to the story each day, alongside political conspiracies, memes, and all other aspects that grab attention, the idea ultimately caters to whatever the audience loves as news. A recent example is why former First Lady Michelle Obama skipped Donald Trump’s much-anticipated inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.

President Donald Trump was seen with two Bibles held by his wife, Melania, during the swearing-in ceremony. One Bible, over 200 years old, belonged to former President Abraham Lincoln, while the other was Trump’s personal choice. Eagle-eyed netizens who scrutinized every little detail about the event were smart enough to spot that Michelle Obama was absent alongside her husband Barack Obama at the event.

While tabloids speculate about Michelle Obama’s dislike for Donald J. Trump amid recent rumors of her and former President Barack Obama’s divorce flooding the news outlets as the reason for her absence, she was concentrating on celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which coincides with the inauguration this year.

For context, In the United States, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed annually on the third Monday in January. The federal holiday honors the life and legacy of the American civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1968. He fought hard for the rights of Black Americans and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Americans on this day usually celebrate with marches and parades and with speeches by civil rights leaders and politicians. Individuals and organizations also undertake volunteer efforts in support of what is often called the MLK Day of Service.

Michelle Obama took to her Instagram on this day and posted a heartfelt message for her followers. “I’m always inspired by Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service,” she wrote. “Come celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy with me and @WhenWeAllVote this #MLKDay by getting active in your community,” she concluded the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Michelle included the quote, The time is always right to do what is right, along with a picture of the late activist in her caption. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama also missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, who passed away last month in December 2024. As Barack Obama attended the event alone, speculation arose, with many suggesting the couple might be heading for an alleged divorce.

However, according to MSN, her office confirmed that there was a scheduling conflict with the event, as she was on vacation in Hawaii. Despite this, Michelle did not miss the opportunity to pay tribute to the late president and his legacy. “President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service”, the couple stated in a joint tribute after the former president passed away.