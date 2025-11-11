Where is Your IRS Issued $1,390 Check? Important Details About 2025 Relief Payments

Over 150 million households that rely on the IRS benefits are left tackling an air of confusion. The possibility of the agency issuing a relief payment has been discussed for a long time. Several outlets have claimed differently on the matter. Here’s everything you need to know about a potential stimulus check coming your way.

Many reports have previously claimed that Americans can expect up to a $1,390 check in the form of a relief payment from the IRS. The agency, on the other hand, has made sure to inform the public that no such broadly authorised stimulus is coming their way this year.

IRS direct deposit relief payment?

A fake $1,390 deposit alert is making the rounds online again. There are no “relief” payments being for the remainder of 2025, and none are planned for 2026.https://t.co/zV6j38z0cq — David K (@davidk1209) November 10, 2025

IRS and federal officials alike have attested to the fact that no particular stimulus has been passed by Congress. And if it were to be passed, people who would qualify for the payment would be taxpayers who have paid their taxes in 2023 or 2024.

If the direct deposit is authorised by the IRS, the payment will likely hit the bank accounts of taxpayers after mid-November or even in divided amounts for some. It is important to note that no such stimulus check has been authorized yet.

The IRS tools are a good way to keep track of payments from the agency when you are expecting an authorized check. There would be two ways the yet-to-be-confirmed relief payments could be sent out.

The IRS disburses payments to an individual’s bank account, which has been mentioned on their file. The second way is that beneficiaries receive them through checks in the mail. The former is usually suggested for faster and more accurate payments, and to avoid the possibility of checks getting lost in the mail.

People who are disheartened by the lack of confirmation of federal funding can look into state-run independent relief or rebate programs. States with supplemental relief follow a different timeline from the federal schedule. Hence, it is advised to check the specifics.

🚨🇺🇸IRS TO SEND $1,400 CHECKS TO 1 MILLION TAXPAYERS! The IRS is delivering up to $1,400 each to 1 million taxpayers who missed the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. That’s $2.4 billion in automatic payments—no forms, no hassle! These checks will hit mailboxes by late January 2025,… pic.twitter.com/rggnLNPB76 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 25, 2024

Amidst the rising need for any kind of fiscal help, it is important not to fall for scammers. The IRS has already issued a warning to Americans to practice caution when it comes to relief news.

Many individuals have fallen victim to fake texts, emails, and calls, and given away their bank account information as well as their Social Security details. IRS officials have urged taxpayers to use only the IRS website to keep track of their payments.