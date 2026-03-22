Where Is Erin Brockovich’s Family Now? Inside the Lives of Her 3 Children After the Hit Biopic

The 2000 film Erin Brockovich, starring Julia Roberts, introduced many to the real-life story of paralegal-turned-activist Erin Brockovich. Before the film, many knew her as a single mother of three who won a $333 million settlement against the power company Pacific Gas & Electric after exposing a water contamination cover-up in 1993. However, she gained wider public recognition after the film was released, which increased interest in her personal life.

A mother of three, Erin Brockovich welcomed her two older children, son Matt and daughter Katie, in the mid-1980s. She shares them with her first husband, Shawn Brown. Meanwhile, her third child, daughter Elizabeth, is from her second marriage to Steven Brockovich. The environmental activist was also married to country musician DJ Eric Ellis from 1998 to 2012.

Julia’s fire! Calls out the BS, fights for her kids’ future. Ultimate “no more ignoring me” moment. Goosebumps guaranteed! 🎥 Erin Brockovich pic.twitter.com/5JmPq7Ycgz — @yyadirf (@yyadirf_on_X) December 14, 2025

Undoubtedly, after her biopic was released, people developed an interest in her family, with both her personal and professional life getting extra spotlight. Now, 26 years later, Erin Brockovich and her family have seen enough stardom since the movie was released. But the main question is: Where is her family now?

Born on June 22, 1965, the consumer advocate, now single, welcomed her only son, Matt, in the mid-1980s with her first husband. Matt has lived a life away from the spotlight and media; very little is known about him. But thanks to a Facebook post by his mom, people learned that Matt was in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan.

In a 2012 Facebook post, Matt was seen in uniform, and Erin Brockovich wrote, “Celebrating my son’s return home from Afghanistan. Wishing you all a happy 4th and God Bless Our Families, Our Troops, and America.”

According to People, Matt is now a parent, welcoming a son, Charles Asher, in 2015.

Erin’s second child was her daughter, Katie Roedersheimer. According to Katie’s LinkedIn, she is a serial activist, having worked with Clean Water Action, Amnesty International and TURN (The Utility Reform Network), largely following in her mother’s footsteps.

Like Matt, Katie also remains out of the public eye and rarely shares updates about her life on social media.

Erin Brockovich’s youngest child is her daughter with Steven, Elizabeth Brockovich. She was only nine when the movie about her mom came out and has been candid about the spotlight that came with it. “It was TV appearances, red carpet appearances, interviews, cameras … phones ringing off the hook,” Elizabeth mentioned during a 2021 ABC special, The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story. “It was really a whirlwind for a 9-year-old little girl.”

Uh oh — someone just figured out who grandma is! Here’s to the next generation of fighters!! pic.twitter.com/GhlJD8Tyru — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) April 19, 2022

Elizabeth struggled with drug addiction when she was 16, and joined the “wrong crowd,” while her mother was often away doing interviews. She later spoke about it on ABC’s Good Morning America, “When the movie came out, she was gone all the time — either on appearances or interviews or lecturing.”

However, with her mother’s support, she got sober, joined the Army in 2010, and is now a mother of three. In a 2021 post, Erin Brockovich praised her youngest child, writing, “I am SO proud of my daughter and her little ones (my adorable little grand kids). Though the road /journey felt and was difficult at times, hope, positivity, faith, persistence and love paved the path forward.”