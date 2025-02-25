Where Does JD Vance Live? You Won’t Believe What His Washington, D.C. Home Looks Like!

Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, JD Vance also moved to Washington DC to fulfil his responsibilities as the new Vice President. Announcing his move to the official residence, he wrote on X, “My kids are settling in, and I just want to say thank you to the American people. While we don’t own this property, it’s a beautiful home for our little family, and we’re grateful to take good care of it.”

Everybody knows that the White House serves as the President’s office and residence. However, not many people are aware of the Vice President’s lifestyle. It often comes as a surprise to many that the VP doesn’t get to live in the White House.

What is the address of the US Vice President?

JD Vance and his family reside at a Queen Anne-style home situated on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory (USNO). The address of US Vice President’s official residence is One Observatory Circle, located over 2 miles from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The official website of Number One Observatory Circle defines that the home is surrounded by lush greenery and “serene sounds of nature” while also pointing out that it is just “footsteps away from the bustling traffic on Massachusetts Avenue.”

Inside the Vice President’s luxurious residence

Vice President’s home of 9,000-square-foot has 33 rooms and includes a heated outdoor pool, library, and sunlit solarium. The interior design has a mix of modern elements and history. The home has an atomic clock, which is said to be the most precise time scale in the world.

“It’s not a fancy house, but it’s a very livable house,” Geoff Chester, public affairs officer for the observatory, told CBS News. The interiors are adorned by indoor plants, perfectly complementing the vintage and modern furniture. Several corners of the house get ample sunlight, making it a beautiful haven during the daytime. The three-story house is used for private and public use. In the past, it hosted several guests, including foreign leaders and dignitaries.

The mansion was built in 1893 for $20,000. It was designed by architect Leon E. Dessez and served as a home to US Naval Observatory superintendents till 1927. In 1929, it was turned into the main residence for the chief of Naval Operations until it was declared as the “temporary permanent residence” for the nation’s vice president in 1974.

Prior to this, the Vice Presidents and their families used to live in their own homes. But as the cost of securing private homes grew substantially over the years, it was realised that VPs also needed to be provided with official residence.

The doors of Number One Observatory Circle were opened for the VP of America in 1975. However, Nelson Rockefeller decided not to live there and used it for entertainment purposes only. Walter F. Mondale became the first VP to live in One Observatory Circle. Walter, who served with President Jimmy Carter, was accompanied by his family, and since then, every serving Vice President has lived there.

George H. W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, along with their families, have called this beautiful mansion their home. And now, JD Vance lives there with his wife, Usha Vance and their two children.