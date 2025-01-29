Usha Vance might be the personification of the phrase beauty with brains. The 39-year-old who just became the second lady of the US is married to Vice President JD Vance.

Usha and JD Vance got married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School. The two share 3 children from their marriage Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Apart from her now-publicized familial life, Usha has had an impressive career trajectory. The American lawyer has worked in the role of a law clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and Judge Amul Thapar.

Usha Vance was praised by several netizens for her simplicity and natural beautiful. The flood of compliments started when old pictures of the Second Lady resurfaced online.

“She is Gorgeous,” a user commented. “She is a gorgeous young lady! United States should be proud!” another commented.

The best way to ensure the future is good, is to fight for a good future every day. pic.twitter.com/pD1ce9MyWP — Usha Vance News (@UshaVanceNews) January 26, 2025

Another noted how the Second Lady has maintained her youthful appearance over the years. They commented talking about how she “hasn’t aged” at all.

A user also tweeted a picture of the couple at the Inauguration and gave props to Usha Vance in the caption. “One thing I admire about Usha Vance is her self-acceptance and confidence in her natural beauty, embracing her grey hair and complexion without feeling the need for cosmetic enhancements,” the caption read.

Another netizen who agreed with the post wrote, “Self-acceptance has unmatched level of beauty and confidence. She’s beautiful no doubt.”

Good Saturday Everyone, love is a beautiful thing! say hi if you still believe in Marriage. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ahUiSo4uIg — Usha Vance News (@UshaVanceNews) January 25, 2025

Usha Vance made headlines at the Inauguration for her fashion game. While the majority of the guests opted for darker tones, the Second Lady made a bold color choice. The mother of three was photographed in a bubblegum pink outfit. She also wore a matching scarf around her neck to accentuate the ensemble.

She completed the look with a pair of tan gloves to complement the outfit. The last detail of the outfit that brought the look together was her suede boots. Usha went for a pair of tan Manolo Blahnik Lina Suede Boots to finish off the outfit.

Her choice of outfit also started a rumor that stated that the Second Lady had been iced out by Trump’s inner circle.

In other news, Usha Vance admirably defended her husband JD recently. The Vice President of the United States was swept up in controversy for something that he said about the Democrats recently. Usha quickly jumped in to clear the misunderstanding and cleared her husband’s name.

In the clip that went viral, JD can be heard labeling Demoract leaders as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and … want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” Following the Fox News interview the Republican was on the receiving end of a lot of backlash for what he said.

Usha addressed the criticism and shared that JD’s remark towards the Democrats was just a “quip.” She went on to defend him reasoning that her husband would “never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family or was struggling with that.” Vance later noted that people ended u focusing more on the “sarcasm” than the “substance” behind his words.