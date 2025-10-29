“Where Do I Sleep?” — Tourist’s Missing Bed Mystery in Japan Sparks Global Mockery and Sympathy

An American tourist highlighted their innocent confusion concerning a “missing bed” in her Japanese hotel room, and this has become the talk of the internet now. Autumn Anderson, a TikTok creator, was exploring Japan, and while she was capturing her tour, she also posted a video of her chic, beachfront ryokan, which is a traditional Japanese inn that comprises all the amenities but just a bed.

Her clip went viral soon, where she asked, “Where is the bedroom?” Her voice was filled with genuine bewilderment as she panned across the minimalist room. Apparently, Autumn was not aware of the fact that it was among Japan’s most iconic cultural traditions, following the traditions, people are used to sleeping on the futons laid out on tatami mats, and there’s no westernized bed in these.

I’ve selected some photos of Japanese-style ryokan rooms that I’ve stayed in. For me, a Japanese-style room with tatami floors, shoji screens, and alcove is far more cozy and calm than a Western-style hotel room. Of course, Japanese-style ryokan rooms mainly serve Japanese food. pic.twitter.com/civfdxea60 — Tokyonobo (@Tokyonobo) July 10, 2025

The post, shared on October 12, 2025, broke the internet and reached a whopping 20 million views, with mixed reactions among people. People kindly explained the scene that was prevalent there, but some users were simply downright brutal. Several western commenters confidently as well as incorrectly, misguided her to find a “Murphy bed.”

Another person wrote, echoing the collective disbelief of TikTok, saying, “The amount of people saying there’s a Murphy bed is frying me.” In her video, Autumn also showcased a serene tatami room which featured woven floors, a low table, and chairs. She also toured a small sitting area, and in the last part of the video, she was seen puzzled when she asked, “There’s no bed, where do I sleep?” She further said, “Do I sleep on here?” she wonders aloud, pointing at the table. “What? I’m so confused.”

Autumn also said that her video didn’t intend to mock the Japanese culture in any way. She said, “My video was meant to share my surprise and curiosity about the cultural differences in Japan, especially how hotel rooms are designed.” She further added, “I wasn’t criticizing it, I was genuinely fascinated because it’s so different from what I’m used to in the U.S.”

And subsequently, in a follow-up post of hers, she said that she mixed things up and perceived it as a Western-style room. The traditional ryokan are known for their multipurpose tatami spaces, better known as washitsu. And this is where staff roll out futons each evening for guests. “One of my favorite parts of traveling is learning how other countries do things,” she added.

“I think some people took it as me being an uneducated American who doesn’t research before traveling, but that’s not the case at all. I always do my homework — I just like to share my genuine reactions when I discover something new.” She continued, “To me, that’s what makes travel interesting: seeing things with fresh eyes and learning from the experience.”

And as mentioned, there were mixed reactions among people, several of them roasted her for not knowing the process of how ryokans work – “Gurl, u went to Japan without knowing how they sleep? Do people not research a country before visiting?? What.” And some people also came to her defense, saying, “I’m not sure why people are being so mean and rude. I would have no idea either.”