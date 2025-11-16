“When Your Stepdad Turns Into a Woman”—Kim Kardashian Reflects on Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition

Kim Kardashian‘s popular reality TV show The Kardashians is not without its fair share of drama, and one of its latest episodes was no different. Fans could not help but notice Kim’s dig at her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner’s transition to a trans woman, which happened in 2015.

For the unfamiliar, Caitlyn, who was then Bruce Jenner, tied the knot with Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, in 1991. The couple also had two daughters of their own, Kendall and Kylie, who became the stepsisters of the Kardashian siblings. However, Kris and Bruce separated in 2013, but it was the latter transitioning into Caitlyn in 2015, which came as a shock to the family. It not only strained Kris and Caitlyn’s relationship but also created high-stakes drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the latest episode of the show, which came out on November 13, 2025, the family opened up about how they handled Caitlyn’s transformation. Kim Kardashian, however, also took a subtle jibe at the incident, hinting at how it served as the perfect reality TV material. She explained the difference between working on a fiction show like All’s Fair versus her reality TV show.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur-actress highlighted how, while acting, one has to make their character connect with the audience. On the other hand, she pointed out that on a reality TV show like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans want to see their real personality and also crave some drama in their life. Kim pointed out that the audience tends to feel bored when a celebrity’s life is calm and drama-free.

Recalling her former stepdad’s transition, Kim said, “It’s like, what happened to the days when your stepdad turns into a woman? That was TV gold.” Apart from the 7th season of her show, the American Horror Story star also joked about Caitlyn’s transition on the Graham Norton Show. Appearing on the show last month, she credited her former stepdad’s transformation to bring huge success to her show.

Kim Kardashian was heard saying, “The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there.” But it cannot be denied that Caitlyn’s transformation was an emotional rollercoaster for the Kardashian-Jenner clan especially ‘momager’ Kris Jenner.

In a podcast episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Kim called the incident as the ‘hardest’ thing that her family had to go through in the public eye. She said it was even more difficult because Caitlyn had been largely secretive and suddenly announced her transition to them. “I think that my mom didn’t know how to handle it,” she said. “Imagine Kendall and Kylie are like losing their father in their mind. And at that time, Caitlyn wasn’t very open with us about her transition and just kind of came out with it.”

Kaitlyn Jenner’s transition led to an estrangement in her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner. The two are reportedly only connected through their children and sometimes bump into each other in the family gatherings. Meanwhile, Kim is currently part of the legal drama All’s Fair, which also stars Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Neicy Nash and Sarah Paulson.