Prince William might have big plans for Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, when he becomes the King of England. Reports also claim that the added responsibility falling on the Duchess’s shoulders could be a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting the royal family.

Sophie, who was born as Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, is the wife of Prince Edward, who is the Duke of Edinburgh. Edward is the youngest brother of the reigning king, King Charles III.

Edward and Sophie got married in 1999 at St George’s Chapel. The pair shares two children from their marriage, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex.

Jennie Bond, who served as a royal correspondent at BBC, recently revealed what responsibilities Sophie will be shouldering once William takes the throne. Bond told the Mirror the royal would be playing a “major role” in the Prince’s reign.

William’s trust in his aunt might be enforced by the fact that his family is close to Sophie and her husband. According to a source close to the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have gotten close to William and Kate.

✨The beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh today 💖#HappyEaster 📸Mark Cuthbert pic.twitter.com/a3eCuElitV — Mariana – The Edinburghs Fan Account (@Mari_Edinburghs) April 20, 2025

“By any measure, Sophie has proved herself to be a major asset to the Royal Family,” Bond noted in reference to her playing a role in supporting William when he comes. The former correspondent also pointed out how “foolish” it would be to “ignore the value she brings.”

The Duchess has proved himself by filling in for King Charles when he was recovering from being sick this year. One instance was when Sophie attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the King’s place. On the day, she fulfilled the King’s duty of inspecting the troops.

Sophie has also previously attended several official engagements in place of the royal family in the past. She has been seen attending events that support charities that the royal family has been known to support. The Duchess has proved time and time again that she is one of the working royals who can be relied on.

Happy Easter, everyone 🐰 The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their son, James, Earl of Wessex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank, arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle today 📸 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/Zkg2nidM1b — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) April 20, 2025

Regardless of what William has in store for the royal, according to a recent report, Sophie might not be as keen to take on an important role. The duchess is “chomping at the bit” at the thought of taking on more responsibility. A few sources close to the royal have also claimed that she might be feeling overlooked while she went above and beyond to fill in for Charles.

It is surely going to be a challenge for William to delegate duties once he takes the throne. But given the recent reports, there is a possibility that the Prince would want Sophie and the rest of her family to play a major role while he reigns.