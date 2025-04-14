Prince William Faced This Unexpected Test from Kate Middleton’s Family Before Marrying Her!

Before Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, there was one more obstacle to overcome; winning over Kate’s pet. James Middleton, Kate’s little brother, recently let the cat out of the bag in an interview with Hello! Magazine, revealing that a secret requirement for becoming part of their family was a love of dogs.

William, however, had nothing to worry about. His childhood connection with his black Labrador, Wigeon, proved the golden ticket. This bond showed James that William was truly a dog enthusiast at heart, which is a big deal in the Middleton family.

This tale provides us with a glimpse at the private life of the royal family 14 years after the wedding, which had everyone sitting around their televisions in awe. Although William and Kate’s romance has always been described as sincere and filled with love, it is nice to know that there was a little extra attention surrounding four-legged family members. Even when marrying into a royal family, you still have to coexist with the pets!

Kate Middleton and Prince William Interrupt Time Off to Honor a Beloved Family Member: Their Dog, Orla! https://t.co/905Liga8G3 — People (@people) April 11, 2025

The news also reiterates what many have long believed: Prince William isn’t only meant to wear the crown; he’s also a dog lover. In a heart-to-heart with Hello! Magazine, James Middleton, a 37-year-old businessman and proud dog dad, shared that Kate’s future partner had to win the canine seal of approval before becoming part of the Middleton clan.

James spoke fondly of his brother-in-law’s history with dogs, saying, “He had a long love of dogs. He had a very strong relationship with a black lab called Wigeon growing up, so he knew the powers of what dogs can do.”

James’s love for dogs is deep, with six of them running around his Berkshire farmhouse. They form a furry entourage consisting of four sunny cocker spaniels and two lovely golden retrievers. Of these, James has a special soft spot for Mabel and Isla, and he remembers Ella, no longer with them, for her crucial role in supporting him through a very difficult period with clinical depression.

For James, dogs are not simply pets; they are part of the family. It is, therefore, not surprising that he appreciated their welcome as an important element of accepting Kate’s partner into the fold. The affection and support that they offer is one that he treasures, and he wants to make sure that anyone entering their family circle knows and accepts this unique bond.

Princess Kate & Prince William met a wee furry friend called Nacho – his owner is originally from Mexico but now lives in Carrickfergus 🐶🇲🇽 #PrincessCatherine #PrincessofWales @BelTel pic.twitter.com/oobMs67bBL — Niamh Campbell (@niamh_journo) October 6, 2022

The Middletons are a rather unconventional British family, not the usual royal neighbors. Their life is deeply ingrained in the community, the natural world, and a special love of dogs. James Middleton’s home, where he resides with his wife Alizée Thevenet and their one-and-a-half-year-old little boy Inigo, is a prime example of this. They live with a number of furry companions, building a cozy and affectionate home that’s all about pets and family.

James is always fond of dogs, and this has already been transferred to Inigo. James shared with a laugh that Inigo “spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog—being on all fours,” particularly bonding well with one of their dogs, Isla.

What is interesting is that this affection for animals contributed to the way James’s sister, Kate, and brother-in-law, Prince William, were viewed. William passed the “dog test” thanks to his childhood experience with his own Labrador, Wigeon.

The Middletons have a reputation for supporting a range of causes, one of which is animal welfare, something that Kate and William have demonstrated in their time at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad. To them, dogs represent loyalty, benignity, and emotional intelligence—something they surely see in William.

James also spoke about the closeness of his family. Living quite near Kate and William and even closer to his sister Pippa, he said, “We are a close family, and we are fortunate that we see lots of each other,” he told the Mirror US in April 2025. He jokingly referred to Kate and Pippa as “mothering figures” in his life, having felt like he had three moms growing up.

This strong family bond, founded on shared beliefs, explains the natural connection Prince William had to live up to.