When Wendy Williams Revealed Why Jennifer Aniston Won't Get Back With 'Cheat' Brad Pitt and 'His Kids'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston created a visual treat for their fans with their backstage PDA in 2020 at the Screen Actors Guild Award. There was buzz about the ex-couple's reconciliation after their unforgettable reunion. After weighing in on the equation involving the ex-Hollywood power couple, Wendy Williams, a former daytime talk show host, concluded that Aniston shouldn't get back with "cheater" Pitt. "I don't think she cares to get back together with him- all them kids and ya cheated on me in front of all of us...embarrassed me with that and yourself too," she said during the hot topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show.

According to The US Sun, she revealed that Norman, her producer, had persuaded her that their separation would be beneficial. Norman said; "He's [Brad] a dog." However, Williams rooted for the exes in February saying they were meant to be together. As per The US Sun, "To me, you and Brad are still meant to get back together," she said after the former couple were spotted again at Guy Oseary’s annual Oscar award party, as reported by Page Six. Pitt won his first Academy Award as 'Best Supporting Actor' for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the Murder Mystery actress congratulated him, "Aniston congratulated Pitt on his win, they didn’t hang out long," a source said then.

As per EOnline, in May 2022 while appearing for the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aniston candidly poked fun at her divorce with Pitt. "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy," Aniston quipped. "Oh! And then I did a movie called The Break-Up. I just kinda leaned into the end. I just was like, 'You know what, guys? Let's make this a completely new chapter. Let's just end everything and start new.' It worked great." In a 2018 exclusive with Elle, the Mother's Day actress quipped about her marriages saying, "When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

"Brad and I are buddies," Aniston further elaborated on an episode of The Howard Stern Show. "Like, we're friends and we speak." In a chat with Vanity Fair in 2006, the Morning Show host shared her feelings about Pitt moving on quickly after their divorce and posing with his then-partner Angelina Jolie for a W Magazine family photoshoot.

"I can imagine Brad having absolutely no clue why people would be appalled by it," she said: "Brad is not mean-spirited; he would never intentionally try to rub something in my face. In hindsight, I can see him going, ‘Oh—I can see that that was inconsiderate.’ But I know Brad. Brad would say, ‘That’s art!'" However, she also added, "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing".