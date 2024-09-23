When Trump’s Former Employee Fantasized About a More Racist 'SNL' in Bizarre Rant

Rudy Giuliani, a former associate attorney general of the United States, had his license to practice law in New York, suspended, because of allegations that he assisted ex-president Donald Trump in manipulating the 2020 election results. In addition to the numerous false statements he made during Trump's election trial, Giuliani is also infamous for making racist remarks. According to Salon, in May, the former mayor of New York went on a weird outburst during a segment of his podcast, America's Mayor Live, and attacked Saturday Night Live for moving away from "suggestively racist" humor.

He claimed that because SNL "got intimidated of saying anything that might be suggestively racist," which he argued was racist 'in itself.' The disgraced attorney wished more racial jokes had been made against former president Barack Obama. He said, “If you’re not going to make fun of a Black president, well, then you’re a racist, aren’t you?” He also referenced SNL writer Colin Jost's performance at the White House correspondents' luncheon but struggled to get the name right.

“Colin Posti? What was his name? Colin Kosti? Coast-y? Coastin? (Yost) Yost Colin! Was that his name?” he asked. Adding to his list of controversies, in 2020, a video that Giuliani's team mistakenly uploaded to his YouTube, also showed him making fun of Asians and even exaggerating a bow. According to the Daily Beast, the racist comments were made shortly after Giuliani finished filming his Common Sense podcast discussion with former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

However, even after the meeting was over, the editors kept filming and posted the additional material on the politician's YouTube channel along with the Spicer interview. In the additional footage, the screen goes black and there is complete silence for a few minutes. Then, Giuliani appears at his desk, chatting with people off-screen, oblivious that the camera was still recording. In an attempt to mimic a stereotypical Chinese accent, he is heard telling his assistant, Zirkle, that she will "be the most famous model in China."

"Ah, get me, Jayne Zirkle," he can be heard saying. Giuliani goes on to ask those present what they wanted for dinner before carrying on with his derisive pronunciation of his assistant's name. His staff tries to get him back to talking about the interview, but he starts smiling and pantomiming a bow while repeating her name. Eventually, the video ends without him noticing that it has all been recorded.

According to The Independent, when Giuliani was sentenced to pay over $148 million to two election workers he had disparaged in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, SNL seized the opportunity to make fun of him. In a segment on Weekend Update, co-anchor Colin Jost stated, “After being found liable for defamation against two Georgia election workers, Rudy Giuliani was ordered yesterday to pay the hilarious sum of $148M...You might as well just make it a billion, ’cause there’s no way he can pay it.” “At this point, they only call Giuliani the ‘Mayor of 9-11’ because that’s all that’s left in his bank account,” he had further quipped.