When Trump Turned DJ at Bedminster Patio After News of His Second Indictment

U.S. law prohibits federal officials from storing classified documents in unauthorized locations. In June last year, former US President Donald Trump was indicted for the second time on federal charges of mishandling such documents. He was accused of having kept a White House dossier at his lavish Mar-a-Lago Club. However, rather than being worried about the legal battles ahead, he was reported to have been DJ-ing at Bedminster’s patio. According to Yahoo! Sports, a source revealed that an hour after learning about the indictment, Trump was happily playing songs of Elvis, James Brown, and other iconic musicians.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

As per Page Six, the insider explained, “Donald got out his iPad at his Bedminster golf club during dinner. . .and did a set in the middle of all the news about his indictment...Elvis Presley was on his mind, as he spun several of the King’s hits, including Blue Suede Shoes and Hound Dog...later he switched to Aretha Franklin and James Brown and wrapped it up with opera legend [Luciano] Pavarotti and hits from the Three Tenors.”

The source also claimed that Trump was “glad-handing members [and] reassuring donors he’s innocent and being targeted.” While Trump may have played it cool in front of an audience, his reaction to the indictment was vastly different on social media. He took to his Truth Social handle and ranted. In a three-part statement, he broke the news, arguing his innocence. As reported by The Independent, he wrote, “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

He added, “They can’t stop, because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happened. I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person.” As reported by the Daily Beast, Trump said in a video, “CROOKED JOE BIDEN pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this FAKE INDICTMENT on me to take the pressure off the fact that they caught Joe Biden stealing FIVE MILLION DOLLARS, and that’s just the beginning!” He asserted, “The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools."

It concerns me that Trump, who has been indicted for mishandling classified documents, will receive classified intelligence briefings once he is the GOP nominee. — Harris (@GrandpaHarris65) March 10, 2024

In another Truth Social post, he vented, "I never thought it would be possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States. This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again." As per BBC, prosecutors also found an audio recording of Trump where he admitted to retaining a classified document after he departed from the White House in January 2021. He light of the same, he faced seven counts, including charges of obstructing efforts to investigate the said documents at his Florida home.