During his 2016 presidential campaign, former president Donald Trump gained notoriety for disseminating meme-based campaign videos of his opponents. He made fun of former president Bill Clinton by releasing a video purporting to capture him dozing off during his wife Hillary Clinton's live acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. As per The Daily Mail, Trump uploaded a brief campaign video on Instagram, which featured clips from ABC News. In the viral video, Bill appeared to be dozing off, while Timothy Michael Kaine, the then vice presidential nominee was seen nodding firmly from a VIP box inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"Everybody was tired of the lies during Crooked Hillary Clinton's speech," the opening text read. A few seconds later the key slogan from Trump's campaign pops up on the screen saying: "It's time to wake up and make America great again!" It then ends with the message urging voters to make the right choice, Trump - Make America Great Again. Netizens debated that Clinton was lowering his gaze to look at TV monitors close to the ground as soon as the video was made available to the public. But Trump was not buying any justifications, "Even Bill is tired of the lies, SAD!" he captioned the post.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

X was flooded with mixed reactions from the public, an X user criticized: "Honest to God Bill, one time, one freakin' time, all you have to do is pretend to care and you fall freakin' asleep and it's everywhere!" A netizen mocked: "Gotta love Bill Clinton falling asleep at the Democratic National Convention." Another viewer defended: "He was not sleeping. He was in awe of his wife and it showed on his face throughout her speech." An X user called out the Republican leader: "Trump can't even tell the difference between someone dozing & someone deep in thought thinking how great a POTUS Hillary will be."

According to Roll Call, meanwhile, Bill broke down in tears as he watched his daughter Chelsea welcome her mother to the DNC audience, calling it one of the highlights of his life on X. "Tuesday I said Chelsea’s birth was the greatest moment of my life. Seeing her introduce her mother tonight is right up there! #DemsinPhilly," he wrote. As reported by The Guardian, Bill highly praised his wife while introducing her to the gathered crowd.

“She’s the best darn change-maker I ever met in my life,” Bill spoke of the social revolution work that Hillary did for decades. “This woman has never been satisfied with the status quo in anything.” “I can’t believe we just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling yet,” he added during the historic moment. “If there are any little girls out there who stayed up late to watch, can I just say, I may become the first woman president but one of you is next?”

“Hillary will make us stronger together,” he concluded. “You know it because she spent a lifetime doing it. I hope you will do it. I hope you will elect her. Those of us who have more yesterdays than tomorrows tend to think more about our children and grandchildren.”