When Trump Family Members Were Alleged to Be 'Inappropriately Close' to Secret Service Agents

Once, in a revealing book by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig claimed two members of former President Donald Trump’s family were "inappropriately – and perhaps dangerously – close" with Secret Service agents during Trump’s presidency. A book titled Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service provided a detailed look into the inner workings and struggles faced by the agency.

As per the reports of The Guardian, Leonnig, who has a history of incisive reporting on the Secret Service, claimed that Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family…began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail.” The relationship reportedly started around the time Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in March 2018. Despite the unusual dynamic of the relationship, the agent faced no disciplinary action since Vanessa was no longer an official protectee at the time. An insider revealed, "Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started, they weren't good and their marriage was strained…They were living separate lives."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mychal Watts

On the other hand, Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of the former president, also allegedly developed a close bond with a close bond with a Secret Service agent after a breakup. The book revealed, that she "began spending an unusual amount of time alone" Agency leaders "became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark, and handsome agent." However, both Tiffany and the agent denied any inappropriate behavior, the agent was reassigned to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, as reported by People magazine. Her spokesperson exclaimed, "This is nothing more than gossip and is simply not true. Tiffany's experience with the Secret Service was entirely professional." She later got engaged to Michael Boulos. In a post, he shared his excitement and wrote, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

Back then a spokesperson for the Secret Service revealed, "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an upcoming book which re-hashes past challenges the agency overcame and evolved from. Now and throughout its 156-year history, the agency's skilled workforce is dedicated to the successful execution of its critical protective and investigative missions." He also revealed how former President Trump used to interact with the Secret Service. He revealed that Trump frequently said, "I want these fat guys off my detail. How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run down the street?" He claimed the book to be "the first definitive account of the rise and fall of the Secret Service, from the Kennedy assassination to the alarming mismanagement of the Obama and Trump years, right up to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6."