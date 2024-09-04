When Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Cuddly Video Was Called ‘Creepy’

When it comes to celebrity couples, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have captured the internet’s attention with their over-the-top displays of affection. From their public make-out sessions to their candid Instagram posts, the couple has never shied away from showing off their love. However, not everyone is on board with their highly visible romance. In fact, once a video of the duo ignited a wave of criticism, with some fans calling the footage downright ‘creepy.’

As per the reports of ScreenRant, the video in question, now unavailable, surfaced on social media and quickly became the topic of conversation among Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers. It shows Kardashian playfully hopping onto Barker as he looks at his phone, and the couple walks away giggling. While the moment might seem adorable at first glance, the way the video was recorded left fans feeling uncomfortable. The person behind the camera appeared to zoom in on the couple from a distance, giving the impression that the footage was captured without their knowledge. This led to a bunch of comments from fans that the video crosses a line.

One Reddit fan remarked, “Holy shit this is invasive.” Another fan wrote, "It looks creepy AF, but I don't think it is staged." In agreement, someone else remarked, "Imagine this guy sitting waiting a long time in the bushes to hopefully get this couple's moment... Creepy." Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "Where are these videos coming from? It's so creepy." Other users added, “Def creepy video, but I found that little hop she did in the beginning super adorable. She's so giddy around Travis and it's cute.”

Despite the backlash, some fans believe that Kardashian is reveling in the attention her relationship with Barker has brought. They speculate that she may have even been hiring photographers to capture her private moments and appear as relatable for a while. However, this theory seemed to conflict with Kardashian’s general low-key persona. While she has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, the idea that she would stage such moments feels out of character for her. Since getting together with Barker, she has become noticeably more open and carefree, sharing more personal moments with her fans and followers alike. This newfound freedom has even extended to her body positivity, as she has proudly flaunted her natural skin and stretch marks in unedited selfies.

However, the couple’s Halloween antics in 2021 only added to the intrigue. From spooky posts like Barker’s caption, "I want your skull," to Barker’s playful response, "I need your skull," their relationship has taken on bizarre, almost gothic flair, as reported by E! News. Moreover, in May 2021, adding one more to the creepy acts, Kardashian inked Barker’s arm and wrote ‘I Love You’ which Barker posted on Instagram and proudly flaunted with the caption, "Best tattoo artist."