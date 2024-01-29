When Tom Cruise Went Speechless Remembering John Travolta's Son's Death: "It's Horrific"

In a poignant and unexpected turn during his 2009 appearance on the American talk show The View, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise set aside the promotional agenda for his film Valkyrie to share his heartfelt condolences and memories in the wake of John Travolta's devastating loss. The interview, while less known than some of Cruise's other media moments, revealed a rarely seen mournful and supportive side of the actor.

Host Joy Behar broached the delicate topic, asking Cruise for his thoughts on the tragic passing of Travolta's son, Jett. Clearly struggling to find the right words, Cruise expressed the depth of his sorrow, stating, "I don’t have the words for it. It's horrific." The actor acknowledged the Travoltas as "doting parents" and "wonderful people" before his emotions momentarily silenced him. Reflecting on the bond between father and son, he emphasized Travolta's adoration for Jett, "I remember Jett when he was born... I saw him when he was, I guess, a few months old, and... It’s something that I don’t have the words for."

In a heartfelt moment during the interview, Cruise's sincerity highlighted a common thread of humanity that transcended any personal disagreements. However, the dialogue shifted unexpectedly when Behar raised concerns about Scientology members' alleged reluctance to seek medical attention in hospitals. What added complexity to the interview was the long-standing reported tension between Cruise and Travolta. Both actors, considered the most high-profile members of the Church of Scientology since the 1980s, have rarely been seen together and have never collaborated on screen.

Former Scientology bodyguard Brendan Tighe. as reported by the Daily Mail, claimed that the animosity between the two stemmed from Cruise's perceived favoritism within the Church, highlighting, "It's no secret that Cruise and Travolta despised each other. Travolta wasn't invited to Cruise's wedding with Katie Holmes; it told me everything... [Travolta] does not recognize Cruise as a superior in any way..." Tighe's comments, though inflammatory, have not been addressed directly by either Cruise or Travolta. Despite rumors of their strained relationship, Cruise's appearance on The View stands as one of the few instances where the actors publicly acknowledged each other.

The sincerity of Cruise's praise for Travolta and his late wife, Preston, during this difficult time showcased a genuine and compassionate side of the actor, transcending any reported discord. In a recent candid moment, seasoned actor and pilot Travolta opened up about a chilling near-death experience while flying with his family. Recounting the harrowing incident, he attributed it to a 'total electrical failure' that occurred during a corporate jet flight over Washington D.C. Despite holding multiple jet licenses, Travolta, accompanied by his family, vividly described the moment when he faced the stark reality of impending danger. During a Q&A session at the premiere, he shared, “I had two good jet engines, but I had no instruments, no electric, nothing. And I thought it was over,” as reported by Variety.