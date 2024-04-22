When Taylor Swift’s Fans Were Sent Into Frenzy After Engagement Hints From Travis Kelce

A month ago, Taylor Swift fans were thrown into a significant spiral by Travis Kelce's suggestive remarks, which fueled engagement rumors. The NFL player made a lighthearted analogy between NBA player Victor Wembanyama and a laboratory-grown diamond on the March 20 episode of the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast. As reported by Glamour, when Jason Kelce speculated that the time for lab-grown humans is likely not far off, his brother added, "Can’t wait ’til I fuckin’ make one."

This will get people to tune in that's all I think this is if they we're engaged or getting engaged I think Jason would be the one to hint at it not Travis also I really think it would be a family ring or vintage ring not a new ring — Santania Alington (@santania1980) March 20, 2024

Later, Jason immediately intervened to caution Travis against entering perilous territory for internet detectives. He said on the podcast, "Do not do this. Do not give any more conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please." However, Swifties promptly shared the humorous footage on social media.

Choose Your Speculation:



When Travis Kelce stated, "Can't wait till I f**kin' make one." to his brother Jason on New Heights.



Did Trav mean:

1. Make a lab grown NBA baby.

2. Make a lab grown diamond ring.

3. Something else (what?)



***No Kelces were hurt in the making of this… pic.twitter.com/LodGxlMBTe — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) March 24, 2024

One user commented on X, "okay but what does travis kelsey know about lab grown diamonds.... and then immediately following it up with wanting a kid." Another added, "This will get people to tune in that's all I think this is if they we're engaged or getting engaged I think Jason would be the one to hint at it not Travis also I really think it would be a family ring or vintage ring not a new ring." While discussing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, Travis made another allusion to his girlfriend by singing a passage from her popular song Bad Blood elsewhere in the podcast.

okay but what does travis kelsey know about lab grown diamonds.... and then immediately following it up with wanting a kid👀💍🤭 — aubriana (@aubrianaxo) March 21, 2024

Later that month, Kelce and Swift embarked on an intimate getaway to the Bahamas. According to sources, the couple utilized the trip as an opportunity to have some profound discussions regarding the future course of their relationship. An insider revealed to Life & Style, "Travis told Taylor he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and she told him she feels the same. It wasn’t an official proposal, but they’re committed to each other, and they spent the weekend celebrating in paradise." On April 3, an additional source informed that Swift and Kelce have discussed 'living together full-time.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Owen

When football season returns, they intend to be a bicoastal power couple, dividing their time between Swift's residences in Los Angeles and New York and Kelce's home in Kansas City. The insider revealed that the duo is "having so much fun and enjoying things, so there’s no rush. She loves how down-to-earth Travis is, and it’s a very healthy relationship. Things are very serious, and they’re both thinking of the next steps." Another outlet inquired about the possibility of an engagement with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce. She told CNN at the time, "It's totally up to them, them being happy, we don't know anything, for right now, I'm sure he would call me up and tell me, and I haven't heard anything yet. That's all you want for your children is happiness, nothing else matters."