When Soon-to-be Father Justin Bieber Faced Paternity Allegations, Took a DNA Test at 17

When Justin Bieber was just 17, he got caught up in a big scandal that shocked his fans. It all started when Mariah Yeater, a 20-year-old woman, claimed Bieber was the father of her baby after a short backstage encounter at one of his concerts in October 2010. Bieber quickly refuted the claims. To clear his name, he took a DNA test on November 18, 2011. The paternity test was done carefully at a medical place in New Jersey.

Scooter Braun, his manager, confirmed the lengths Bieber was willing to go to put the truth out there. Yeater's claims initially caused a media frenzy as Bieber was underage. She claimed she got pregnant after a sexual encounter with the superstar following his Staples Center concert. Her story, however, soon fell apart as more details came out.

In a surprising turn of events, text messages surfaced that cast doubt on Yeater's allegations. It was reported that Yeater had sent messages to a friend, asking them to "erase all text messages" related to the case. These messages also suggested that Yeater knew Bieber wasn't the father of her child, but rather her ex-boyfriend at the time, Robbie Powell, who was in jail for burglary and drug charges. Powell told Rumour Fix that Yeater orchestrated the entire love child incident to profit from selling her story to the media.

He stated, "She lied. We were both homeless and living in Oceanside [California] and Mariah was trying to make some quick money. She just picked him, because she thought he was famous and all and thought she could get a lot of money by telling the magazine Justin was the father. She just saw him as an opportunity to make a lot of money. She said she was doing it for us...for our family and son. She made it seem like it was all for us but she's greedy. I don't know, I still love her though," as per Vocal.

He added, "All I want is to be with my son, that's all I care about. She can take all her money. I just want my son. And man, on the real, I feel sorry for Justin Bieber. He's just a little kid man. He doesn't need to be going through all this drama. He has a career and s**t to focus on. I feel sorry for the dude." Yeater eventually quietly dismissed her paternity lawsuit. Her legal team, however, insisted they were still pursuing a private DNA test and settlement. This development raised questions about the validity of her initial claims.

Throughout the ordeal, Bieber received support from his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Bieber also tweeted about this incident later, as per ABC News. He penned, "Dear Mariah Yeater…we have never met…so from the heart, I just wanted to say" and added a link to an audio clip of the character Borat, who says, "You will never get this. You will never get this. La la la la la …"