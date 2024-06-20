When SNL Uploaded Jennifer Lopez’s Performance With Raw Vocals, Then Re-Uploaded the Auto-Tuned Vocals

When Jennifer Lopez made a comeback to Saturday Night Live, she mesmerized the audiences with her electrifying performances. Lopez, also a popular host, has graced the SNL stage multiple times.

An old comparison video resurfaced online, revealing how an SNL page initially posted a video of Lopez showcasing raw vocals, only to delete it and re-upload an auto-tuned version. An X user shared both videos and wrote, "Throwback to when the SNL page uploaded JLO’s performance with the raw vocals, quickly deleted it, and then re-uploaded it with the auto-tuned vocals."

Netizens were quick to react to this, as one user said, "Soooooo... I thought she was just off-key on a bad day or something... but this... this is her normal every day.... so she CAN'T sing... like... at all........" Another user said, "Omg so that’s what they do every time with her 'cause I was like in some cases she sounds good but now I’m questioning some of her other performances."

Giving an example, a third user chimed in and wrote, "Look up her first live singing performance on Letterman of If You Had My Love - literally the worst singing I have ever seen on TV. Before she figured out live autotune- I will never forget it."

Another user questioned, "As a singer, how do you not get embarrassed with this? AS BACKGROUND SINGERS, HOW DO YOU NOT GET SECONDHAND EMBARRASSED ABOUT THIS???" However, several other users defended Lopez. One person commented, "Y’all she screwed up on a note. Happens to even the best singers once and a while the rest of the clip sounds great in both versions. This woman doesn’t have a Mariah-level voice, but to imply she can’t sing at all is so silly." Another user came up with a similar opinion and said, "She doesn't even sound bad in the first clip."

The same person continued, "She's a little sharp/flat (idk) on the high note, but she's HITTING the note, which is impressive. The second clip definitely polishes everything up and makes everything GRANDER, but the first clip isn't bad."

A third person chimed in and said, "That’s not auto-tune lol it’s just EQ and maybe reverb and all singers use it cus the mics have their own tuning, that’s why you have to have a sound check…" Also, in other news, the singer has dealt with a series of challenges in her personal life and career in recent months.

According to the Daily Mail, rumors suggest Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck is on the verge of collapse. While they have not commented on the speculation, they present a united front in public appearances.

Adding to her challenges, Lopez's first tour in five years was canceled due to low ticket sales. Furthermore, Hollywood mogul Jon Peters believes Lopez could achieve great success by shifting her focus from pop to Western-style songs. He said, "Her career needs to change. I told her manager Benny Medina, she needs to sell everything and... move to Nashville and do a country or western album."