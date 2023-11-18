When Robert Kardashian “Wanted to Marry” Priscilla Presley But Hated This Thing About Her

In the mid-1970s, following her separation from Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley found herself entangled in a passionate romance with Robert Kardashian, who went on to marry Kris Jenner, with whom he had Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. Insiders reveal that Kardashian was deeply enamored with Priscilla and harbored dreams of marrying her and starting a family, according to a Page Six report.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Joni Migdal, a close friend of both Priscilla and Kardashian, also recounted an incident where Priscilla tried to impress Robert by cooking him dinner. Despite her efforts to create a perfect meal, Kardashian reportedly never asked her to cook again for him. "Priscilla once tried to make dinner for Robert because he kept asking her, so Priscilla said that one night she cooked asparagus, and she made this and she made that, and she went out of her way to make it perfect, and he HATED it," Migdal said. Following this experience, the close friend shared, "He never suggested that she make dinner for him again."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lee Celano

Despite their affection for each other, the relationship did not culminate in marriage. According to Migdal, Robert was genuinely happy with Priscilla and aspired to build a life with her. "He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan," Migdal shared for the book The Kardashians: An American Drama, published in 2017.

priscilla presley and boyfriend robert kardashian, 1976 pic.twitter.com/GEL8WCZc8O — ٤٤٤ (@monoioil) August 21, 2022

A friend of Robert, Larry Kraines, recalled how Kardashian vented his frustrations about Elvis's continued control over Priscilla. Reportedly, during intimate moments, Elvis would call Priscilla, leaving Kardashian infuriated. In an attempt to cope with the situation, Priscilla would place the phone on the pillow between her and Kardashian, allowing him to eavesdrop on Elvis's conversations with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley)

Kardashian allegedly expressed to friends that Elvis's possessiveness stemmed from their shared responsibility for their daughter, Lisa Marie. The King, deeply involved in Lisa Marie's life, purportedly disapproved of Priscilla seeing other men. This led to their split. After this breakup, Robert decided to "rekindle" things between him and Jenner. At the time, Jenner used to work as an accomplished air hostess.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Jenner and Robert wanted to start over by getting married in 1978. Since then, he has fulfilled every desire of hers, including paying for cosmetic surgery. But, even though he never hesitated to pay for whatever she wanted, there was a time when he was surprised at how lavishly his now ex-wife would gleefully splurge while shopping. And this left him fuming with rage. In the book, author Jerry Oppenheimer attributed Kardashian as saying, "Can you f****** believe that? Who needs a belt for $3000?"

