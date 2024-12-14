When Rob Kardashian Claimed Blac Chyna ‘Tried to Kill' Him But Video Showed Him Smiling

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got engaged in April 2016. However, the couple soon divorced a year after welcoming daughter Dream. When Rob & Chyna, their reality show, debuted in October 2016, it gave viewers an unfiltered glimpse of their passionate romance, tense breakups, and attempts at co-parenting. Off-camera their lives were even more chaotic. In one particularly shocking instance, Rob testified in court that Chyna tried to 'kill him.' When challenged with a video contradicting his allegations, Rob grew upset.

During the 2022 court appearance in Los Angeles, Rob testified under oath that he was at his worst when he first met Chyna. He stated he struggled with his health and spent time in the hospital for diabetes. Subsequently, he claimed to have had a horrific encounter with Chyna. As reported by Rolling Stone, he asserted that Chyna attacked him with a six-foot metal rod, tried to strangle him with an iPhone charging wire, and held a gun at his head. He claimed, “She landed several blows to my body, my face, my back. Yeah, there were several.” He recounted enduring each escalation of Chyna’s alleged violence, choosing to distance himself rather than fight back.

Blac Chyna claimed during her court appearance that she was “just joking” when she put a gun to Rob Kardashian’s head and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck. pic.twitter.com/4vjvpurUF4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 20, 2022

However, when Chyna's attorney showed him pictures and videos of him being normal just days after the alleged heated dispute, Rob appeared immediately irked. Jurors questioned his claims of injury after seeing a specific video, recorded on December 16, 2016. In the clip, Rob could be seen smiling and seemingly unharmed with Chyna by his side.

In his defense, Rob explained that while he had scratches and marks on his body, his face remained unbruised. Any minor marks on his neck that appeared shortly after the fight had completely faded. When the lawyer pressed him on this, he said, “I never said I had bruises and marks all over my face. You are acting like the thing didn’t happen. Everything I testified to, happened. She strangled me. She put a gun to my head, twice. She was on cocaine and alcohol...She has a history of doing this type of thing."

Corey Gamble, a crucial witness for the Kardashian family also testified that he personally saw Chyna punch Rob and strike him with a phone-charging chord. However, Chyna’s lawyer worked to challenge his account as Gamble was Kris Jenner’s longtime partner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and former celebrity manager, stood firm in his claims. The testimony came as part of Chyna’s lawsuit against Kris, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Chyna accused them of conspiring to cancel Rob & Chyna and sabotaging her reality TV career. Chyna also claimed they defamed her by spreading allegations that she physically attacked Rob, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.