When Rihanna Rocked a Maternity Dress Worth $1.8 Million at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars After Party

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl half-time performance earlier this year in February. After a voguish appearance on the Oscars red carpet, the stylish songstress has wowed the fashion-conscious crowd with her maternity outfit and embellished accessories.

Page Six reported that Rihanna was shining "bright like a diamond" at the modish Oscars after-party thrown by music mogul couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. The diva sparkled in a silver sequined Valentino bralette and matching skirt layered beneath a fuchsia pink robe. Setting the trend of an embellished baby bump, Rihanna accessorized her outfit with more than 250 carats of sparkling stones from Bayco, worth $2.67 million.

The show-stopper custom-made diamond belly chain valued at a staggering $1.8 million, was decorated with more than 139 carats of oval, round, and, marquise rose-cut diamonds set in platinum.

just rihanna in a 139-carat diamond belly chain pic.twitter.com/R3TVdSF38a — internet baby (@kirkpate) March 13, 2023

The Umbrella singer dazzled in a layered three-row diamond necklace featuring around 96 carats of rose-cut gems, floral diamond earrings set with 12 carats of pure exuberant vintage brilliance, and a diamond ring bearing a trio of antique cushion-cut stones.

According to Daily Mail, Rihanna was accompanied by A$AP Rocky who opted for a dapper black tuxedo. The couple arrived at the West Hollywood venue in a black SUV.

This was her fourth outfit change of the eventful Oscar evening. Rihanna was nominated for the first time at the 95th Academy Awards for Best Original Song Lift Me Upom Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the champagne red carpet at the Oscars, Rihanna chose a dominatrix-style sheer leather look that displayed her adorable baby bump. The Fenty beauty paired a flowing black skirt with a long train, a see-through body suit with a leather bra by designer Alaïa.

For her mesmerizing Oscar evening performance she changed into a glittering Maison Margiela ensemble, complete with a sheer black bra top dripping with rhinestones and a plunging neckline. The sheer embellished shirt was custom-made by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, and it was decorated with suspended strands of crystals caressing her bare baby bump.

In February during the Super Bowl press conference, Rihanna opened up about her experience with motherhood and how she decided on revealing the big news. She said, "When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, 'You sure?' Like, I'm three months postpartum, like, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this." "But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you can do anything." She continued, "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So as scary as that was, because I haven't been onstage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

According to TMZ, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy on August 3 2023 in Los Angeles. Sources revealed that the baby's name starts with "R."

