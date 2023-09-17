There are moments in entertainment history that rise above the ordinary and stick in the collective memory of fans everywhere. One such outstanding event happened on August 23, 2014, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, the Monster Tour stop that featured Rihanna and Eminem. Rihanna and Eminem accepted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, transforming a night of music and performance into a delightful spectacle for a charitable cause.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

Also Read: Rihanna Once Hilariously Roasted Reporter Who Asked if She Was Invited to Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

That summer, an extraordinary viral phenomenon known as the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge swept the globe in an effort to raise money and awareness for Lou Gehrig's condition, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Celebrities and regular people alike accepted the challenge, dousing themselves with ice water while suggesting others do the same for charity.

The legendary Detroit rapper Eminem was chosen to participate in the challenge by none other than Dr. Dre, his buddy and mentor. It seemed as though Eminem tried to avoid the challenge as the night came to a conclusion and he and Rihanna got ready to exit the stage. Denaun Porter, his hype man, would not, however, let him off the hook, as per CBS News.

At the conclusion of their final performance at Detroit's Comerica Park, "The pair were walking off the stage at the end of their final show at Detroit's Comerica Park when Eminem's hype man Denaun Porter reminded the rapper that he had agreed to pour a bucket of ice over his head to raise awareness and funds for ALS research," according to a report from Rolling Stone at the time. Eminem joked, "I knew this **** was coming, but—tonight?" after initially being apprehensive. He eventually gave up, though, in the true spirit of the challenge and with the support of the audience. With a grin, Rihanna poured ice-cold water over his head.

Also Read: When Jennifer Lopez Impersonated Her Once Best Friend Rihanna on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Eminem didn't miss the opportunity to nominate others after the soaking. Denaun Porter, his hype man, was issued a new Ice Bucket task. Not to be outdone, Rihanna accepted the challenge as well and asked the crowd in jest, "Detroit, what you think?" She said, "Should I do it? I'm from the islands; I don't do this ice ****! This ice **** doesn't work for me." In return, cheering her on, the audience encouraged her. Rihanna showed her dedication to the cause by letting herself be doused in a bucket of ice water while covering her face with her hands.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Here’s How Rihanna Responded When a Reporter Asked Her if She Was Dating Ashton Kutcher

Eminem and Rihanna enthralled crowds with their spectacular performances during their Monster Tour, which made stops in Pasadena, California, and East Rutherford, New Jersey. They gave separate and joint performances, presenting their popular singles and songs they had written together, reports The Oakland Press.

The roughly 45,000-strong crowd in Eminem's birthplace of Detroit was treated to a musical evening they would never forget. The performance was a flawless fusion of two musical titans, fusing Rihanna's captivating performances of We Found Love and Diamonds with early Eminem classics including My Name Is, The Real Slim Shady, and Without Me.

More from Inquisitr

10 Things Rihanna Revealed About Herself During an Interview That You Probably Didn’t Know

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Special Meaning Behind the Name for Their Second Son "Riot Rose"