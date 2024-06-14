When Rihanna Broke Down in Tears During Live Concert: "Such an Emotional Show"

Rihanna's seventh concert tour promoting her eighth studio album, Anti (2016), was called the 'ANTI World Tour'. The tour was first announced on November 15, 2015, and it started in Jacksonville in March 2016 and ended in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, later that year. Upon arriving thirty minutes late for her June concert in Dublin, the Umbrella hitmaker's emotions overcame her. Rihanna was caught fighting back tears while performing the sensational hit Eminem collaboration track, Love The Way You Lie. As per BBC, worried fans watched as the Barbadian singer carried on with her performance, without explaining her sudden emotional outburst.

Rihanna crying while singing Love the way you lie 2 at The Anti Tour in Dublin is one of my favorite Rihanna live moments. pic.twitter.com/1Jh05wOgvs — KIB SUPREMACY (@FentyKalvin) August 20, 2023

The unexpected incident took place on the opening night of her ANTI World Tour's UK and Ireland leg. Rihanna raised her hands to indicate that she needed a moment to gather herself before starting the song, and she could be seen looking away from the camera. The audience kept singing along with her until she wiped away her tears and resumed her 80-minute performance.

Watching Rihanna crying tonight made me cry😭 Absolute idol 💜💜 Love you Riri @rihanna X — Niamh Kirby (@niamhkirbyy) June 21, 2016

Whatever the cause that made Rihanna upset, it was not a lack of love for her Irish fans, she praised them saying, "I only have ever in my life heard an audience of people scream so loud that they sound like one voice and that only happens in Ireland, in Dublin," she said, via RTE. "Thank you so much." After her show in Dublin, Rihanna posted on Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans and to share that the evening had been quite memorable. With a charming remark, the Diamonds singer posted a brief video of herself performing live at the Aviva, "What a night!!!! Such an emotional show for me! I feel so lucky to have a team like the #Navy man! I'm blessed!! No matter what I'm on you always snatch me out of it! I'm so grateful to have y'all! #Dublin#Antiworldtour."

This was not the first time the We Found Love singer had an emotional outburst on stage. Back in 2013, Rihanna broke down in tears while performing her hit ballad track Stay in France. As per EOnline, "Thank you so much," the Grammy winner said to the live audience gathered in Lille, Grande Stade Arena.

"I can't believe this s--t. You all make me so happy. This is everything that matters to me. And to stand here and feel the love in this room. The Diamonds tour is nearly coming to an end and I hate this part. I hate saying goodbye. You guys showed me so much love in this room tonight. I love you guys."

"I don't know why the f--k I'm crying. That's crazy. Thank you so much. I love you guys. It's the Diamonds World tour, so you know we can't leave yet." And she didn't go; instead, she carried on with the performance, singing her hit song Diamonds.