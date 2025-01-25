The late Princess Diana was a working royal during her lifetime. She captured hearts worldwide because of her compassion and strength, but she suffered greatly in her tumultuous marriage to King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles. His long affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla, was harrowing for Diana, yet no one who knows her will claim she shies away from saying what’s true. In an extraordinary display of courage described by former protection officer Ken Wharfe, she gave a point of turning in life and in her marriage.

Speaking to ITV, Wharfe reminisced about “the bravest moment” of Diana’s marriage. The Daily Mirror reported that Diana was invited to a party at Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot’s. At this point, tensions surrounding her relationship with Charles and Camilla had reached the boiling point. However, she chose to attend the party. Her surprise appearance sent shock waves. “It was almost like freeze-framing a scene in a movie because there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived,” Wharfe said.

Diana spent an hour working her way through the uncomfortable atmosphere before she sought the help of Wharfe. “She said, ‘You’ve got to come with me. I can’t find my husband or Camilla,'” Wharfe recalled. They eventually found Charles and Camilla sitting together in the basement, engaged in a private conversation.

An act of extraordinary bravery followed it. Diana stood tall, composed, and approached them straight. She said to Camilla, “Don’t treat me like an imbecile. I know what is going on.” For the first time, Diana confronted Camilla about the affair. Camilla’s reply was curt and almost opaque. “Well, you know, you’ve got two smashing boys,” she said, remarks that left both Wharfe and Diana rather uncomfortable. Diana described it to me as something of a definitional moment for her. That was an indicator the end was nigh,” he said.

Indeed, Diana and Charles separated in 1992, finalizing their divorce in 1995. The affair between Charles and Camilla, which had reportedly begun long before Charles and Diana’s marriage, ultimately contributed to the breakdown of Diana’s trust.

In her infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview, Diana crystallized the situation with chilling clarity: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” Diana’s life ended tragically in 1997, but her courage and authenticity inspire millions worldwide. Charles and Camilla married in 2005, but no one has been able to replace the symbol of strength and resilience Diana was for everyone.