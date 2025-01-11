Things Princess Diana Lost After Her Divorce With King Charles

Princess Diana and Charles decided to go their own ways after being married for over a decade. The late princess was the one who not only had to walk away from a marriage but so much more. Here’s what the late royal had to give up after separating from her husband of 15 years.

Diana tied the knot with Charles in 1981 and earned the title the Princess of Wales. She had to give the title up after signing the divorce papers which marked the end of their union.

According to reports the late Queen Elizabeth did not mind Diana keeping the title. She also had to give up on the title “Her Royal Highness.” Charles ended up being the one who insisted that she give up the title.

on this day in 1996, princess diana’s divorce to prince charles was finalized pic.twitter.com/nCW4c4p92d — бен (@poshdelrey) August 28, 2021

Even after the divorce, Diana was not free of the restrictions and rules that come with the royal life. She reportedly had to get any trips she was taking in the future approved by the royal family first. She also did not have as much access to the royal coffers anymore.

After she stepped down as a working royal, she did not have an army of staff looking to her needs anymore. Diana was given three caretakers who would help her though. The ex-royal was provided with a cook, housekeeper, and stylist.

Diana who was known as the People’s Princess did a lot of good work during her tenure as an official royal. When she had access to the royal funds, Diana supported around 100 charities and their causes. After the divorce, she was able to continue to support only 6 of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Diana Exhibition (@princessdianaexhibition)

Even after the divorce Diana was left with a sizable amount of funds to her name. According to the New York Times’ she was given $26 million in the divorce settlement. Diana was also provided with an annual stipend worth $625,000.

Diana and Charles shared two kids, Prince William and Harry, from their marriage. Both of them gained split custody of their kids giving them “equal access.”

The royal family also let the ex-royal keep her apartments in the Kensington Palace. She also got to keep access to the jets that the royal family owned. Diana was given permission to use the state apartments at St. James’s Palace for “entertaining.”

It was public knowledge that Charles and Diana did not have the most amicable marriage. Rumours of a possible infidelity from Charles’ end spread like wildfire following Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview. In the interview, she hinted at “three people” being in her marriage.

Buckingham Palace released an official statement on December 21, 1995, detailing that the Queen suggested Diana and Charles part ways. In February of 1996, Diana’s spokesperson made the news of the upcoming divorce official.