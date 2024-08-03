When Netizens Called Out Khloe Kardashian for "Fatshaming" in a Resurfaced Interview: "Fatphobic"

Khloe Kardashian may not have intended to offend anyone but her words didn't come across the way she meant them. In a resurfaced video interview with Jay Shetty, the reality star discussed self-love, kindness, and weight-related issues. Her statement saying, "she can't stand people" eating ice cream and complaining, "I'm so fat," received backlash from netizens.

An X user, @KamilMPoet, slammed, "We can't stand you either Kim's sister." @venusian_virgo added, "Ugh she's so miserable she doesn't even like herself." Some people on X, formerly Twitter, reminded everyone of the time when Kardashian was also a few pounds heavier than she is today. For instance, @Karamelioness joked, "Somebody please find that video of Bruce calling her fat 'cause she can't be serious."

More critics called her out like @laffmytitsoff who commented, "Khloe Kardashian becoming the fat shaming villain of the Kardashian family is not where I expected 2021 would go." Others like @omraxe were shocked that she was using her platform and voice to "fat shame" people, "Khloe fat shaming unprovoked is so absurd like girl… GIRL."

Some took the offense to heart and pointed out her own surgeries throughout the years. @truekimmy27 explained, "I don't like his take on what Khloe said. Yes, she probably did BBL but it’s not the easy way out people seem to think it is. My point is BBL is not the easy way out, yes it is easier for Khloe because she has access to a dietitian and physical coach to maintain her body and is able financially to get re-fixed in surgery."

Meanwhile, some voices said that her words had been misconstrued. @blapinosicilian defended, "She literally didn't say anything wrong here tho .." This user, @MannieeGeee, highlighted that although Khloe had been fat in the past, she made an effort to change herself, "She didn't like how she was so she changed it ... not the best message ever but she ain't wrong."

Apparently, the Good American founder appeared on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty in 2021 where she spoke about mental health, fitness, and wellness. While on the topic, Kardashian said, "I can't stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like, 'I'm so fat,'" as per The Independent.

She continued, "And like, they won't work out, they won't change their diet, they won't drink more water, they won't whatever, but they're complaining, complaining, complaining. I'm like, well, you're always going to be in this victimized state because you're literally not doing any… you're not being self-aware. You're not even looking at your own reflection saying, 'Ok, what can I do to change things about myself?’' It's everybody else's fault."

The mother of two has always had a well-endowed body since she began appearing on her family's reality drama. Although she said that she's been a confident girl always, being in the public eye and on television made her insecure. In an Instagram post from April 2021, she posted a series of her photos and videos showing people that she hasn't lost weight using surgeries.