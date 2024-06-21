Travis Kelce Drops THIS Hint As He Discusses Taylor Swift Wedding Plans On New Heights Podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans are waiting with bated breath to hear the wedding bells. In the recent episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast New Heights, the Kansas City Chief's tight end discussed marriage planning and all that it entails alongside Jason in an advertisement for a wedding registry company Zola, and sent Swifties into a frenzy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Fernando Leon

Since the couple began dating in September 2023, they have been going strength to strength, enjoying frequent getaways and attending each other's games and musical tours.

Although their relationship is still relatively new considering marriage, fans on both sides have been speculating a "ring" for many months now. And now Kelce has teased Swift's legion of fans with a clue, per The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZOLA (@zola)

During the recent episode of the podcast, Jason and Kelce read out an advert for the wedding planning company Zola. "[Zola] knows that the pressure of planning a perfect wedding can be stressful," said Jason who's already married to his longtime partner Kylie back in 2018. "Ain't that the truth?"

Travis with a bunch of tiny swifties this is everything



When him and Taylor have a daughter he is gonna be the best girl dad! 🫶#TaylorSwift #TravisKelcepic.twitter.com/y7iDnJ6aEW — Travel & Adventures (@AllinderLi81282) June 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Kelce reeled in Swifties and trolled, "And no one... currently understands that pressure better than our very own [New Heights employee] Jets Jake," referring to the New Heights podcast's social producer's upcoming wedding and all the planning it required which has indeed been stressful.

He also explained that Jake is barely one month away from his marriage and needs Zola to "guide" him through "every step of the wedding planning process, from finding your venue to [the] registry."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/0hH0LYzAZb — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Jake affirmed Kelce's words and added that so far his fiancee has been handling all the wedding planning to which the footballer quipped, "I'm proud of you. Because you don't matter, Jake. You don't matter and none of your decisions should be made by you." Jake responded that he gave occasional "inputs" but Kelce advised the employee to "keep asking her [Jake's fiancee] what she wants."

Fans on social media gushed over Kelce's words of wisdom on marriage planning and rooted the couple. Also, they named the episode with a clickbait "Travis' ring" catching people's attention who anyway predicted the wedding planning advertisement was an indirect hint to Kelce and Swift's possible engagement.

The engagement pressure looming on the couple's heads ever since they publicly announced their romance. But, fans are tired of waiting already and want some news. Reputed publications like Page Six and The Messenger ran their reports debunking the wedding plans anytime soon.

A source close to Kelce told the publication, "There are still no plans for an engagement. It's still new, and they're happy and still getting to know each other."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

This clarification came after a source told Page Six they are reportedly heading for a summer wedding. "Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July. Another source said that the couple held off from a winter proposal because they "don't want it to seem like it's rushed insanity."