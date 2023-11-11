When Miley Cyrus Revealed How Her Malibu House Burnt Down While Filming a 'Black Mirror' Episode

Through her Used To Be Young TikTok series, Miley Cyrus has been reflecting on prior stages of her career as well as previous romances and friendships. Recently during one such disclosure, the Flowers hitmaker revealed that she filmed the hit music video On the Roll for Black Mirror series while her Malibu mansion was burning down in the Woolsey Fires. “I was filming Black Mirror and while I was there the Woolsey Fires happened in Malibu,” Cyrus said. “Found out that my house had burned to the ground, and this was the next day of filming,” she added. “The show must go on.”

Cyrus had shared the exotic abode with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The Wrecking Ball songstress also added that the traumatic filming experience gave her anxiety attacks years later. As per The Independent, Cyrus starred in a 2019 episode of the satirical anthology series Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too. In the fifth season chapter, she portrayed popstar Ashley O, whose likeness influenced the AI dolls that her followers had.

As the show progresses, viewers see that Ashley O is put under the influence of her manager's aunt, who sedates her against her will. “Like probably two or three years later, after this happened, I didn't understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached – that I would be strapped down to a gurney. So I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform,” Cyrus said. “I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed.”

Lifestyle: Liam Hemsworth shared a devastating photo of what remains of his and Miley Cyrus' house after the California fires #news Liam Hemsworth and fiancée Miley Cyrus' lost their home in the Woolsey Fire burning in California.... https://t.co/TXlEDwovzE #celebrity #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/BEUpEoQUkb — BreakingNewsFeed (@Global2NewsFeed) November 15, 2018

As per EOnline, while appearing on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in 2018, The Climb songstress revealed that she had a 'premonition' about the tragic incident months ago. A Mark Ronson collaboration titled Nothing Breaks Like a Heart referenced a burning house. "We've been working for the past year and a half on the next record… So I didn't know the best way to come out of this blackout period but it's actually really crazy because I wrote this song with Mark in May before we actually lost our Malibu house." Cyrus added, "One of the lyrics is ‘This burning house / There's nothing left / It's smoking and we both know it'… It was like this strange premonition so the timing just worked out," she admitted.

Following the fire, Cyrus and Hemsworth donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation, an organization established to assist the local population in rebuilding. Miley also revealed that, in spite of the horrific event, she is in a "really good healing place" because of her family's love and support. "I definitely learned a lot. My dad Billy Ray Cyrus has always told me, 'Life is a series of adjustments' and sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more," she said. "…I'm starting to really understand what that means now experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster. It's a really deep character challenge to see the way you react to loss." The enormous concrete letters that spelled out L-O-V-E were the only things that survived the home fire. Cyrus thought it was poetic, "That's literally and physically all that's left so I felt that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can't be destroyed is always there and always stayed strong so that gave me a lot of light during a dark time."

