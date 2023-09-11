The events of September 11, 2001, had a lasting impact on the lives of all Americans. It remains a day etched into the nation's collective memory, and for 22 years, people have expressed gratitude for the heroes of 9/11 while mourning its victims. In 2013, the sentiments were unchanged. Hollywood celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and P. Diddy used their Twitter accounts to convey their condolences for the lives lost.

On Twitter, a platform often associated with online bullying, the trending topics on the anniversary of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor included phrases like 'where were you,' 'always remember,' 'R.I.P.,' 'Pentagon,' 'never forget,' and 'World Trade Center.' While millions carry the weight of the unfortunate incident every year, it serves as a poignant reminder of how the nation came together as a unified force in the face of terrorism. This unity was evident when two hijacked jetliners struck the World Trade Center, one hit the Pentagon, and another crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

On the 12th anniversary of September 11, numerous photos and tributes flooded Twitter, and even some of Hollywood's most prominent celebrities participated in honoring and remembering the occasion. Miley Cyrus encouraged her Twitter followers to perform acts of kindness by posting a tweet that said: "Do a good deed today in observance of @911day. Make your pledge at http://911day.org. #911day"

Do a good deed today in observance of @911day. Make your pledge at http://t.co/eGxBA8XfGD. #911day — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 11, 2013

In that same year, President Barack Obama, speaking at a memorial service held at the Pentagon, expressed the following sentiment: "May we find the resilience to confront the persistent threats, even if they have evolved since 12 years ago. As long as there are individuals who seek to harm our citizens, we shall remain watchful and resolute in safeguarding our nation."

This year, Americans are reflecting on the tragedy and impact of 9/11, coming together on Monday at various locations such as memorials, firehouses, and city halls to mark the 22nd anniversary of the most devastating terrorist attack on U.S. soil. These commemorations are not confined solely to the sites of the attacks; they extend as far as Alaska and other regions across the country. President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a ceremony at a military base in Anchorage as part of the remembrance, reported ABC News.

Biden's visit, occurring as he travels from India and Vietnam to Washington, D.C., in the wake of the G20 summit, serves as a poignant reminder that the repercussions of 9/11 were experienced in every corner of the country, no matter how distant or remote. The attacks carried out by hijacked planes resulted in the tragic loss of nearly 3,000 lives and had a profound influence on both American foreign policy and domestic anxieties.

