When Merriam-Webster Sassily Shut Down Sexist Op-Ed Who Said Jill Biden Shouldn’t Use ‘Dr’

In late 2020, an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal sparked controversy since it suggested that Dr. Jill Biden should not use the title "Dr." because she is not a medical doctor. The piece, authored by Joseph Epstein, was widely criticized for its condescending and sexist tone. The piece argued that the use of doctor by Biden, who earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007, "sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic."

The backlash was swift and widespread, with many defending Dr.Jill Biden’s right to use her hard-earned title, per Scary Mommy. Merriam-Webster, the celebrated and famous dictionary publisher, joined the conversation with a tweet that shut down the sexist troll. Linking to their page on the history of the word “doctor,” the tweet simply stated, “The word ‘doctor’ comes from the Latin word for ‘teacher.’” The concise yet powerful response endorsed the legitimacy of Dr. Biden’s title and shut down the misogyny.

Dr. Biden earned her doctorate in education, focusing her thesis on retention at community colleges and how these institutions can better support students. As a dedicated educator who has long championed the importance of education, her title reflects her academic achievements and commitment to teaching. Notably, Dr. Biden continued teaching even as her husband Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

Prominent figures and the general public alike voiced their support for Dr. Biden. Former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton succinctly tweeted, “Her name is Dr. Jill Biden. Get used to it.” Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, slammed the author, "The author could’ve used fewer words to just say 'ya know in my day we didn’t have to respect women.'"

Michael LaRosa, then spokesperson for the First Lady, called the piece “a repugnant display of chauvinism.” Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, also showed his support by calling Dr. Biden “an inspiration.” Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., added a powerful perspective by tweeting, "My father was a non-medical doctor. And his work benefited humanity greatly. Yours does, too."

Dr. Biden responded to the controversy with grace, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women. She stated, "Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished." She later appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with her husband Joe Biden, and expressed displeasure at the piece, per ABC News.

“That was such a surprise," Biden said. "It was really the tone of it that I think that -- you know, he called me kiddo." She went on to add, "And one of the things I'm most proud of is my doctorate," she said. "I mean I worked so hard for it." Joe Biden, ever the supportive husband, also expressed displeasure, telling Colbert of his wife's accomplishments, "She had two master’s degrees and she kept going to school all the time while teaching at night."