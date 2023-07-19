Khloe Kardashian Hits Back at 'Sexist' Comments ‘Blaming’ Her for Tristan Thompson’s Bad Behavior

Khloe Kardashian recently found herself addressing the constant criticism that holds her and her siblings responsible for the actions of the men in their relationships during a dinner chat with her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick. Unfounded rumors, including the infamous "Kardashian curse," were the source of the conversation.

Khloe fiercely refuted the sexist idea and questioned why society frequently places the blame on women while absolving men of accountability. However, her comments have drawn criticism from followers who point out occasions in which Khloe seems to blame women for romantic breakups in the past.

Khloe had dinner with Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian on Thursday's brand-new episode of The Kardashians. Scott brought up some of the "ridiculous rumors" circulating around the well-known family while eating Mexican food and drinking margaritas, per The U.S. Sun.

They talked about rumors such as using fake fingertips and fake CGI tears before he moved on to address this rumor. "The Kardashians are actually witches, and every man that comes in contact with them is cursed afterwards." Khloe revealed, "I saw that. But it says that many moons ago, a woman in our family made a deal with four witches. It’s wild. I’ll show you."

She then played a video explaining the absurd theory on her phone. She furiously added, "Let me tell you something—and this is where it's f**ked up."Why does society blame us girls but never the guys?" I take it from you that I caused someone to become a drug addict. You're telling me that I forced someone to lie, commit fraud, or do something else?"

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former close friend, was criticized by Khloe after Tristan cheated on her with Jordyn. Jordyn admitted that Tristan kissed her at a house party when she went on the Facebook Watch discussion show Red Table Talk to discuss the incident. Khloe criticized her on Twitter after the show aired. She said in a tweet at the time, "Why are you lying @JordynWoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story." She further added, "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Later, she said in another tweet, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."

Fans responded to Khloe's statements in the show on Reddit. One user posted the video with the caption: "Hmmm...I distinctly remember Khloe BLAMING. a Young Woman for the breakdown of 'her family' after TRISTAN cheated. Jus sayin." Another person said, "I love it when these tweets are immortalized like this. That’s why you should always say what you mean and mean what you say." A third person said, "The lack of self-awareness is jaw-dropping."

