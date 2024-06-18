When Mary Trump Mocked Cousin Ivanka Trump for Claiming ‘Undue Hardship’: ‘Breathtaking Entitlement'

Former President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has always been a strong critic of him. She's also the author of the book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which reveals details about the Trump family. Despite largely staying out of the public eye, some of Mary's statements have gained widespread attention. As reported by HuffPost, in a November interview on MSNBC, Mary criticized Ivanka Trump's excuse for not testifying in her father's civil fraud trial.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Ivanka had argued that the court date coincided with a school week and hence would prove to be "undue hardship." Discussing the same during the interview, host Mehdi Hasan slammed Ivanka's justification and called it a "pretty remarkable excuse." Mary agreed and opined, “I think it just speaks to the breathtaking entitlement of these people that they don’t even think that other people are going to look at their past behavior to realize that they leave their kids home all the time."

As reported by OK! Magazine, she pointed out that Ivanka and Jared Kushner "have lots of help that most people with young children don't have." "And she also seems to have forgotten that she has a husband who can presumably take care of their children." Mary subsequently shared her views on the behavior of Trump's attorneys, suggesting that they seemed to be provoking Judge Arthur Engoron. "I am wondering if they have forgotten that the judge is not Donald's base. He cannot be spun. He is going to be looking at the facts and evidence."

American journalist Maggie Haberman also argued that Ivanka was trying her best to stay away from the courtroom. She opined, "I think lots of parents with three children still are forced to go to court and don’t...describe it as an undue hardship, especially somebody with the means that she has...But I think that it is not surprising to see her trying to delay."

She stated, "She's been fighting it," because the Trump family motto is, "Fight, fight, fight. Delay, delay, delay." She continued, "Don't forget that Ivanka Trump's testimony, before the House Select Committee that was investigating January 6, was played at a public hearing...It infuriated former President Trump. I think this creates the potential for some moments that would be, again, very uncomfortable for Ivanka Trump."

Details on Trump's civil fraud verdict and potential consequences:



In the aftermath of a civil fraud trial, former President Donald Trump, along with his adult sons and key Trump Organization executives, has been directed to pay over $450 million in penalties, plus interest.… pic.twitter.com/1eDrFqJiEx — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 17, 2024

MSNBC'S Glenn Kirschner also shared a similar opinion. As reported by Salon, he said, “I think she has potentially damaging testimony against her brothers and her fathers, and she Is doing everything she can to not have to give that testimony." He continued, "You don't see her like you see her brothers with these unhinged rants and interviews. She has kind of gone radio silent."