The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon has continually succeeded in entertaining viewers across the globe. Fallon’s dazzling personality, followed by his skillful humor and his welcoming demeanor, is probably one of the main reasons why all the big stars in Hollywood rarely decline his invitation to feature on his show. These interviews are carefully planned, and guests are strictly advised to promptly stick to the given script. There have been others who often go off-page, leaving Fallon flustered. One such example is Madonna’s interview last year, which left both the audience and their beloved host flabbergasted at what had unfolded.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: An Unapologetic Miley Cyrus Intended to “Make History” With Raunchy Performance at 2013 VMAs

As per ET, Madonna was all set to appear on Fallon’s show late in 2022 to talk about what she’s been up to since she was last there. The Material Girl donned a stunning black mini-dress and paired it off with a striking pair of gloves. On one hand, she wore a cherry red glove. On the other, she sported a glove that matched her dress. She completed the outfit with a sleek pair of high heels and stockings. Fallon was in his iconic formal suit looking dapper as always. The duo was in the middle of talking about Madonna’s Madam X concert, which was held in Brooklyn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Fallon was in the middle of complimenting Madonna’s ability to be unique and sensational and commended her on her ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking and wit. “You always do stuff that no one else is doing. You zig when other people are zagging,” he points out. To this, Madonna said, “Right.” Although the conversation was steered to a different tangent by Madonna, Fallon was quick to bring it back.

Also Read: Here's Revisiting the Iconic 2003 MTV VMAs Kiss Between Britney Spears and Madonna 20 Years Later

Fallon pointed out a common conundrum that many artists face: “When people take your ideal - you do all these things first. You do all these things first, and then people don’t give you credit.” He then took a moment to reflect on his comment and explained that he’s been in a situation where some have replicated Madonna’s 'ideas' but “Madonna’s already done that!” For this, the Grammy winner had a savage response with a smirk on her face, “They can’t do it as good!"

As the conversation went on, Madonna quoted famous writer James Baldwin, “Artists are here to disturb the peace.” She followed up the claims by asking Fallon if she’d managed to successfully follow through on Baldwin’s words. “You always disturb my peace.” What may have transitioned into a beautiful moment turned into one of 'shock' after Fallon said that she always gets into 'good trouble.' Madonna quickly glanced at him and proceeded to lie down on Fallon’s desk.

Also Read: When Madonna Shocked Jimmy Fallon by Smoothly Sliding Onto His Desk on Live TV: "That Was Pretty Fierce"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The host was immediately flustered and attempted to take control of the situation by beckoning her to get off. “Oh, my heavens! Stop it!” said the host repeatedly. She feigned ignorance to all his desperate pleas and continued to stay put in her position. Finally giving in, she proceeded to climb off the table and ended up flashing the audience. This made Fallon flush with visible embarrassment. He covered his face and proceeded to get a grip on his emotions, all while Madonna was gleefully cackling at his misery in good humor.

More from Inquisitr

When Madonna Got a Big Shout-Out From Beyonce At Her New Jersey Concert

When Madonna Wanted to ‘Re-Enact’ Iconic 2003 VMA Kiss With Britney Spears: “Would Be Really Cool”