When Madonna Got a Big Shout-Out From Beyonce At Her New Jersey Concert

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, made a public appearance at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, attending the concert of the renowned R&B diva, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on Sunday, July 30. This appearance comes shortly after Madonna's hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection. The Texan singer was performing the Queens Remix of her 2022 hit, Break My Soul, which heavily samples Madonna's 1990 hit, Vogue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Also Read: When Madonna Wanted to ‘Re-Enact’ Iconic 2003 VMA Kiss With Britney Spears: “Would Be Really Cool”

During her performance, Beyoncé took a moment to acknowledge Madonna, affectionately referring to her as the Queen Mother, stating, "Big shout-out to the Queen! Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you!" In fan videos shared online, Madonna, who turns 65 on August 16, was seen enjoying the performance and grooving along with the music. It was evident that Madonna's health scare had made her appreciate life even more, as she took to Instagram to express her gratitude, as she said, "I realized how lucky I am to be alive. Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

Madonna is in the house at Beyoncé’s show at MetLife Stadium tonight!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CIZDZykCiq — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 31, 2023

"As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends," she added. Reports per Daily Mail indicate that Madonna was found unresponsive at her $32.5 million Upper West Side home in Manhattan on June 24, and she received immediate medical attention, including a NARCAN injection to reverse acute septic shock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Also Read: Madonna Seems to Have ‘Burned Herself Out’ While Attempting to Compete With Young Stars Like Taylor Swift and Pink

According to Radar Online Madonna had to reschedule the North American leg of her sold-out 84-date The Celebration Tour. The new schedule is set to kick off on October 14 at The O2 Arena in London, where she plans to feature RuPaul's Drag Race #8 champion, Bob the Drag Queen, as the opening act to celebrate her four-decade career. Madonna's career has had its share of challenges. In 2019-2020, she had to cancel 14 shows of The Madame X Tour due to knee and hip injuries. As the coronavirus pandemic struck, it further disrupted her tour plans. However, she underwent knee surgery in April 2020 and later hip surgery in November 2020, along with regenerative treatment for her missing cartilage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Also Read: When Lady Gaga Opened Up About Tears, Betrayal by Perez Hilton and the Madonna Comparison

While Madonna's previous directorial efforts received mixed reviews and box office performance, fans remain excited and hopeful for "Little Sparrow." Meanwhile, Beyoncé is on a successful tour, the Renaissance World Tour, which has grossed an impressive $154 million across 56 dates. She is set to perform next at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday, August 1. As Madonna continues her recovery and Beyoncé continues to captivate audiences around the world, fans and music enthusiasts alike eagerly await more updates on their extraordinary careers.

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12361167/Madonna-gets-big-shout-Beyonce-attending-New-Jersey-concert-hospitalization.html

https://radaronline.com/p/madonna-revived-narcan-brought-back-dead-hospital/

More from Inquisitr

Madonna Debuts a Shaggy Wolf Haircut Along With Bare-Faced, Filter-Free Look Surprising Fans

When Elton John Slammed Madonna for Lip-Syncing on Stage: 'She Looks Like a...'