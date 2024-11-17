When Lauren Boebert’s Chef’s Wife Was Arrested After Accusing Rep of 'Seducing' Him: "Hate Her Guts..."

Rep. Lauren Boebert once made headlines over a scandal involving her former restaurant chef’s wife, Jennifer Martinez. In 2018, Martinez, frustrated and deeply hurt, reportedly stormed into the home of Boebert’s mother, Shawna, accusing the congresswoman of having an ‘inappropriate’ relationship with her then-husband, Matt Archambault. Martinez, who claimed Boebert’s behavior ended her marriage, allegedly scrawled ‘demonic wh-re’ on Boebert’s driver’s license, along with other insults, igniting a police investigation and resulting in Martinez’s arrest.

We should never judge what consenting adults do because human relationships can be complex, complicated, and even contradictory at times. The human heart can be especially capricious.



However, Lauren Boebert has gone out of her way to attack marginalized groups, to attack… — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 8, 2023

As per the Daily Mail, Martinez’s suspicions grew after Boebert reportedly lavished her husband with extravagant gifts, including a $700 golf club, cruise tickets, and the opportunity to cook intimate meals for her at her home. Over time, Boebert and Archambault allegedly developed a close relationship, which according to Martinez, began to interfere with her marriage. She claimed that Boebert would invite her husband over to cook for her while the congresswoman's then-husband, Jayson Boebert, was away working in the oil field.

I thought she said she was faithful when she announced her divorce. — Emho B (@ChiefofStation) June 8, 2023

This relationship caused strife in Martinez's marriage, as her husband reportedly spent more time with Lauren and her family than with his own. This, Martinez believed, amounted to 'seduction,' and Lauren allegedly became increasingly enmeshed in her personal life, causing an irreparable rift. Reportedly, Martinez said, “I hate her f–king guts, she did not need it, so I wrote that she is a demonic whore on [Lauren's driver's license],” as reported by The New York Post. According to Martinez, the situation escalated to the point that both women threatened to file restraining orders against each other.

That guy definitely still regularly listens to Limp Bizkit — Justin Johnson (@jusjohnson86) June 8, 2023

Lauren ultimately followed through, seeking protection after Martinez barged into her mother’s home. Back then, Lauren shared, “Jennifer opened the door and walked into the living room yelling and started screaming, calling my mom out, using threatening words. [She] had no permission to be there, she just rammed through the door. I want a restraining order.” When police arrived, Martinez claimed she was simply venting her frustrations after being ‘terrorized’ by Lauren, whom she called a ‘little liar’ and ‘manipulator.’

Martinez’s emotions reportedly spiraled, compounded by depression, anxiety, and PTSD, leading to her actions. Martinez later acknowledged her outburst but held firm that Lauren's interference with her marriage was to blame. Martinez exclaimed, “She's a bad, bad woman. She made it so hard for me to get the help that I needed. She ruined my life…”

Lauren Boebert leaves a House Republican conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Oct 24, 2023 in DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

This scandal is only one of many Lauren and her family have weathered. Following the breakdown of her marriage to Jayson (he was arrested in 2024 on charges related to a restaurant altercation), her life has been chaotic; in September 2023, she was ejected from a Denver theater for allegedly vaping, and in recent years she faced scrutiny over personal and family controversies, including the sudden birth of her first grandchild and revelations regarding her father’s identity. Nonetheless, Lauren has remained vocal about her dedication to her family and political career, refuting any allegations of impropriety. In her public statement announcing her divorce from Jayson after 18 years, she expressed sadness but emphasized her faithfulness throughout their marriage.