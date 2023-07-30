When Kylie Jenner Was Accused of Photoshopping Ears of Her Then-Three-Month-Old Daughter, Stormi

Kylie Jenner has spoken openly about her insecurities about her ears as a youngster, accusing her older sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian of making fun of her for this characteristic when she was a young girl. Viewers were pleased to hear her message about self-love and acceptance but some couldn't help but remember the time she had edited her daughter's image.

In one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, she spoke about how her sisters used to call her things like "Dopey" and pull on her ears, which hurt her self-esteem. She gave up wearing updos as a result for roughly five years. But after giving birth to Stormi and finding that her child shared her ears, Kylie grew to embrace and appreciate this characteristic. Now that she has come to appreciate Stormi, she wants to inspire young girls to accept and cherish who they are, per Buzzfeed.

The 25-year-old reality personality previously admitted to Vogue Australia that she felt self-conscious about her ears protruding excessively. However, after becoming a mother to her daughter Stormi, who has the same ear shape, her viewpoint changed.

Fans responded well to the program, complimenting Kylie for her message of self-acceptance and empowerment. But other viewers couldn't help but think back to a 2018 incident in which Kylie was charged with photoshopping Stormi's ears in an Instagram picture. The scenery behind Stormi's ear appeared to be twisted, which led viewers to believe that there had been some sort of digital alteration.

One particular photo from a family vacation in a tropical location caught the attention of online viewers. In the picture, Kylie was holding Stormi. Many people complimented the mother and daughter's tender moment, but some people started to wonder if the photo had been digitally manipulated.

Some people thought the wall behind Stormi's ear looked twisted or slightly bent, probably the result of Photoshop or a photo-editing tool like Facetune. When it was claimed that her baby's appearance had been changed, there was an immediate backlash, with many voicing their worries and displeasure in the comments. "Why in the world would you edit your baby's pictures??? Zoom into her ear," one person commented.

However, amid the outcry, several fans defended Kylie by suggesting different explanations for the apparent inconsistencies in the picture. They contended that the ear's appearance was not the result of picture manipulation but rather a result of the backdrop's distinctive structural architecture. Others guessed that Kylie might have mistakenly altered Stormi's ear while editing her part of the image.

did she just..... Facetune..... her infant daughter..... pic.twitter.com/qBBkbaLrkt — Meara Mosny (@mearamoo) May 2, 2018

The Kardashian-Jenner family had previously been accused of photo-shopping their shots, so this wasn't the first time. They have experienced several instances of scrutiny over their internet posts over the years, with fans carefully checking their images for any evidence of tampering.

