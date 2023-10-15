When Kristen Stewart Accidentally Punched Chris Hemsworth During a Fight Sequence On Set

Once in a candid conversation, Chris Hemsworth, popular for his remarkable roles, unveiled behind-the-scenes moments from the making of Snow White and the Huntsman. Hemsworth delved into a memorable incident involving his co-star Kristen Stewart, revealing how he ended up taking an unintentional punch from the Twilight actress during the filming of the 2012 adaptation.

In this modern twist to the classic German folklore, Hemsworth portrayed Eric, the Huntsman, undertaking a marvelous journey that sprinkled new life into the age-old tale. Alongside him, the cast featured Stewart as Snow White and Charlize Theron as the malevolent queen Ravenna.

The epic incident happened during a pivotal scene where Snow White, played by Stewart, is trying to escape from the clutches of the evil queen. Eric, played by Hemsworth, is initially tasked with capturing Snow White but undergoes a change of heart, deciding to protect her instead. In an initial scripted stage punch during a chase sequence in the woods, Stewart, caught in the spur of the moment, accidentally delivered a full power punch to Hemsworth.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Hemsworth expressed his initial frustration but also acknowledged the genuineness it brought to the scene. In the GQ interview, he humorously stated, "Oh yeah, I was more upset she didn’t continue on through the take. She kind of hit me and immediately went, ‘Oh my god! I’m so sorry.’ I was like ‘That would’ve been the perfect, most truthful take we had. I think she was more upset than I was."

As per Fandom Wire, Back in 2011 at the L.A. premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Stewart told reporters that she'd "had the most indulgent experience on Snow White and the Huntsman so far." She moreover asserted that she "got really close with" Hemsworth while shooting, and was "having a great time" filming the movie. However, Stewart did not return for 2016’s The Huntsman: Winter's War, Hemsworth chimed in again in his role as Eric along with other returning cast members Charlize Theron and Sam Claflin. They were accompanied in the sequel by Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain, the latter of whom played Eric's wife, Sara, a character originally thought to be dead in the first film.

According to People, While it’s worth noting that Stewart’s punch was unintentional, Hemsworth later disclosed that there was an element during that scene that left him more vexed, the scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor, unseen by the audience. Despite the unforeseen punch, Hemsworth graciously accepted the spontaneity it injected into the scene. He conveyed his appreciation for Stewart and her commitment to the authenticity of the moment. Although the scene did not make it to the final cut, Hemsworth harbors no ill feelings toward his co-star. In fact, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share screen space with Stewart, highlighting the camaraderie and shared experiences that defined their time on set.

