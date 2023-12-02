When Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Denounced Scott Disick for Supposedly Insulting Her

According to Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick was not happy with Kourtney Kardashian's vacation in Europe with Travis Barker, and he allegedly sent some texts to that effect. In the year 2021, the 28-year-old model posted a snapshot of what he says are Scott's direct messages on Instagram Stories. Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for years until Travis Barker became her boyfriend.

Younes Bendjima shares Scott Disick's DMs criticizing Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with Travis Barker. pic.twitter.com/FjEj0z3Ju8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 31, 2021

As reported by ET, the alleged messages sent by Disick read, "Yo is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." To this Younes replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: I ain't your bro." He also added a small note along with the image, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." One more slide read, "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Earlier, Disick mentioned his desire to "kill" males who date Kardashian on a June reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with presenter Andy Cohen. In particular, he disliked "the last guy," who was Bendjima, per E-News. During an episode from April 2021, Disick told Kardashian straight out that he still finds it weird when she's with other people. He confessed, "It hurt me when you were with somebody else and waking up to looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad."

Accusations of adultery and drug misuse led Kardashian to quit her relationship with Scott in 2015. When the couple parted up, an insider informed E!, "Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids, it has gotten old. Kourtney has to do what's best for the kids."

One insider informed ET of Disick's feelings for Kardashian at the time. The source revealed, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes. He wants to get married one day and start his next chapter, but he isn't trying to do that right now. The Kardashians still talk to him almost all the time and they see each other relatively frequently. It isn't a toxic situation for anyone in the family and they've moved past any difficulties."

In April 2021, an insider informed People that Disick had "struggled" and even felt "jealous" about Kardashian's connection with Barker. The insider told the outlet, "With Travis, he is struggling even more. Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it's different. Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly."

The source added, "His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation." The source concluded, "He knows that he messed up their relationship and let her down. For a long time, he still hoped that they would end up back together."

