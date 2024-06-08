When Kim Kardashian Was Worried For 'Future Boyfriends' Because Kanye West Was Not The 'Easiest Ex'

Kim Kardashian once voiced her worries that potential suitors might be 'scared' by her ex-husband Kanye West. She spoke about her dating experiences in a 2022 Angie Martinez IRL podcast episode.

Kardashian also discussed her nine-month relationship with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson with the show's presenter. After seven years of marriage, West and Kardashian formalized their divorce in November 2022. Kardashian had first filed for divorce in February 2021.

According to HuffPost, Kardashian confessed on the podcast, "There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?"

Before the contracts were finalized, West spent many months trying to get Kardashian back. He supposedly gave her Valentine's Day roses and claimed to have found a laptop with a copy of her well-known sex tape with Ray J.

Kim Kardashian BEGS Kanye West To Stop Attacking Pete In Messages?! pic.twitter.com/Dv1c35STUs — Clevver News (@Clevver) February 15, 2022

Despite claiming to be afraid that West's fame may turn off possible suitors, Kardashian stated that she is enjoying her 'fun zone' as a single person. She went on to state, "I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that. He’s coming, absolutely. I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens."

Comedian Pete Davidson was the first person Kardashian dated after her breakup with West. They started dating in October 2021 and ended their relationship in August 2022. Kardashian did not like how often West used social media to criticize Davidson throughout their relationship.

Kanye West really out here attacking Pete Davidson still.

He said "Apologize to your family for being in your family"

Pete lost his father during 9/11 and here is Kanye and his dumb ass followers telling Pete dumb shit like this. Old ass man acting 12 yo. pic.twitter.com/S4jQGNXNUd — Joseph ISO NOLA, INDY or Vancouver Eras tix (@JosephSwiftie13) March 16, 2022

During the same year in March, for his song 'Eazy,' the rapper unveiled a new music video in which an animated Ye was seen kidnapping and beheading a person who looked a lot like Davidson. The gruesome film ends with the Davidson doppelganger being buried alive and doused with rose seeds that sprout from his skull in a different scenario. After that, the video ends with a menacing message addressed to 'Skete,' the alias Ye has used to refer to Davidson.

As per Salon, the message read, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE." Only a few hours after Kardashian was ruled legally single in a bifurcation hearing, this monochromatic music video with The Game was released.

Kanye West is a stalker. He spends all his time attacking his ex & her new guy Pete Davidson.

West was married to her, had 4 kids with her but he threw it all away bc he has never seemed to want help for his mental issues.

Now he's ruining his kid's lives w/ his bullshit. — psychedelicatessen (@MentalRiot) March 14, 2022

At the time, the rapper accused Kardashian of keeping him from seeing his kids and insulted her regularly. As per US Magazine, he shared on his Instagram, "I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people. Kim is stopping that, how is this joint custody? My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house [next to Kim’s." Ye also made fun of Kardashian's relatives on social media as well. When images of Kardashian and Davidson appeared on social media, the online rants intensified on Twitter and Instagram.