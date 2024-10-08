Kim Kardashian Was 'Scared out of Her Mind' to Tell Kanye West She Hired a Male Nanny

Kim Kardashian once opened up about hiring a male nanny for her kids on an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October 2023. Kardashian has four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and their names are North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Naturally, Kardashian wanted someone—more specifically, a male nanny—to help with the kids' activities because she thought it would really help their growth. But the twist was that she was really worried about telling West about it. She said she was 'scared out of my mind' to bring it up with him.

The Skims founder explained, “I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s like very female-dominated, and I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking [them] up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Surprisingly, West took it well. When he met the new nanny, he was very nice to him. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint, and has been so nice to [the manny], saying ‘Hey, if you’re gonna help raise my son — Because he [the manny] handed him [Saint] the ball like really easily or something and [West’s] like, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get himself.'” “I was like, ‘Oh my god. Okay. That’s great,'” she stated, as per The New York Post.

Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2022 and have had their share of ups and downs since their split. Co-parenting hasn't been easy for them so far as Kardashian has talked before about how hard it can be. On the show, Kardashian also admitted her hardships with being strict with her children, saying that it was hard to be 'really strict and discipline a lot.' “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it. But it can’t happen like that,” Kardashian stated.

The pop culture icon also remembered her own dad fondly, saying, “I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids.” That's why she tries to balance work and family time. She even takes each kid on a special trip every year. Kardashian is trying her best to make it work, and West has given Kardashian credit for being the main parent. He says she has the kids 80% of the time, as per People. Although he wishes to have a say in how they're raised, he gives Kardashian advice that he thinks will help the children.

This article was originally published on 06.24.24.