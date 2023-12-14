North West Raps on Stage with Dad Kanye West As Fans Predict Her Future Music Domination

Kardashian fans are in for a delightful treat as North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West, took the front seat during a recent performance in Miami, leaving audiences in awe and igniting predictions of a future music icon in the making. North portrayed her undeniable talent alongside her father, Kanye, and rapper Ty Dolla $ign, performing with fans buzzing with excitement and contemplating her potential domination of the music world.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Flak for 'Overindulging' North West With Christmas Bedroom Display

The crowd flared up with excitement as North danced and confidently delivered her lyrics, "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westy! Don't tryna test me. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me. Bless me." Dressed in an all-black ensemble, North exuded the poise and charisma of a seasoned performer, matching the energy and stage presence of Kanye. A video clip capturing North’s memorable performance quickly went viral on TikTok, where fans shared their appreciation for the young prodigy.

One excited fan exclaimed, "Adonis and North West gonna carry the music world in 10 years," underscoring the growing speculation for North’s potential future in the music realm.

Although Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian was not present for the music preview, but her kids were seen enjoying the evening. Bianca Censori, Kanye's current wife, was coddling Chicago, who was flaunting a denim jacket and jeans. 8-years old Saint and North were seen side by side holding hands. Kim and Kanye's youngest child, Psalm didn't join the group.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

Also Read: Fans Praise Kim Kardashian on Social Media for Introducing Daughter North West to Rapper Sexxy Red

As per The Sun, "North is THAT GIRL," commented another supporter, recognizing the young prodigy’s ability to mesmerize audiences. A third fan asserted, "Kanye looks so proud, and I love that so much!!!!" The pride and joy clearly visible in Kanye's demeanor further emphasized the prominent impact of North’s on-stage charisma and delivery.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by TheStewartofNY

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy as Fans Decode 'Secret Intention' Behind North West's Met Gala Prep

On another note, North, famous for her feisty nature and quick wit took a dig at her mom Kim in a recent episode. Kim told her while she was making fried chicken, "Northie, I'm going to prison soon," Kim revealed in a confessional that she was about to visit Pelican Bay State Prison. "Anytime I can talk to her [North] about what I do and why I do it, it's really important to me," Kim added. An off-camera producer seizing the opportunity asked North regarding her thoughts about "the work her mom does." To much surprise, unbothered North replied, "What does she [Kim] do?" Fans were elated with North's humor and one fan commented, "North shooting her down with "what does she do?" to that question at the end rofl." Another fan quipped, "North really humbles Kim lmao I feel like this also tells us that the nannies do all the parenting."

More from Inquisitr

10 Times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wowed the Internet

Daughter North’s Practical Abilities Cause Kim Kardashian to Take Another 'Humbling' Hit