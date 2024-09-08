When Kim Kardashian Hinted Her Brief Marriage to Kris Humphries Was a ‘Gay Wedding’

The number 72 will forever remind us of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries. After dating for quite some time, they got married in 2011, but it didn't last for long, spanning just 72 days. Even though their marriage was very brief, the buzz surrounding their relationship is still the same. Meanwhile, in 2022, Kim recalled her short-lived marriage in 2022 during an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. She also hinted that the marriage was reportedly a ‘gay wedding’, as reported by Stylecaster.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Desiree Navarro

As Kim was gearing up for a wedding speech, she turned to Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner, Scott Disick, for advice. Kim sought Disick's perspective on a joke she was considering for her friend Simon Huck’s wedding. She laughed and said, “I feel like after SNL the pressure is mounting. So I think I’ll say something along the lines of, ‘I love a gay wedding. I haven’t been to one since my second wedding!’” Kim also shared her worries about attending the wedding without her styling team. To this, Scott said, “Look at what you’ve done with Skims. You know what you’re doing. You knew how to dress like you always have.”

In other news, speaking about their relationship and divorce, Humphries said in 2019, "Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake. There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100 percent real."

Revealing about the hardships after the divorce, he said, "When it was clear that it wasn’t working … what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that – with your friends, with your family." He continued "But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal."

Humphries also spoke about the negativity that came along. As reported by USA Today, he said, "I’ll be honest, I dealt with a lot of anxiety, especially in crowds. There was about a year where I was in a dark place. I didn’t want to leave my home. You feel like … I don’t know … the whole world hates you, but they don’t even know why. They don’t even know you at all. They just recognize your face, and they’re on you." Kim later went on to marry rapper Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Kim spoke about their failed marriage on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, according to Us Weekly. She said, “When Kourtney and I did New York because I was in that awful cry face with that last marriage I had. That whole situation was just really hard for me." She added, “At the time I just thought, ‘Holy sh-t, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married. I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids. So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”