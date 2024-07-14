When Khloé Kardashian Said She Had to 'Learn to Take Control of Feelings' Towards Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian, once confessed how she controls her feelings to avoid acting like a "petty b**ch." The Kardashians star, earlier this year, in January, shared how she tries to moderate her behavior to make peace with her ex-Tristan Thompson. The former couple, who co-parent their kids amicably parted ways after Thompson cheated on Kardashian.

In an exclusive word with TMRW magazine, the Good American founder, shared, "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret." She admitted, "Do I have days I want to be a petty b**ch? Of course! But I sort of do that privately." The 39-year-old mother believes in maintaining a good relationship for the sake of their children. "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course...It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'" she explained.

She continued, "Trust me. That’s not how I feel every day." According to Page Six, Kardashian's pregnancies were marred with infidelity speculations against Thompson. "When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me, and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out," she shared in season 2 of the Hulu series. Thompson also fathered a child with former fling and fitness trainer, Maralee Nichols, in 2021.

Addressing the matter, Thompson apologized for his mistake and penned on social media, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don’t deserve this...You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you." He asserted, "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think," Elle reported.

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

Keeping aside their differences, Kardashian praised Thompson on his 32nd birthday for fulfilling his duties as a father. "Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother, and uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them...all of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for you is that you continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy," she posted.