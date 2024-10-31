When Khloé Kardashian Chose to Eat a Fish Eye Than Answer an O.J. Simpson Question

In a memorable segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Khloé Kardashian demonstrated just how far she would go to avoid discussing O.J. Simpson. The reality star participated in Corden's notorious game Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, where celebrities must either answer uncomfortable questions or eat unappetizing dishes.

When Corden posed the pointed question, "Do you think O.J. did it?" Khloé didn't hesitate to reach for a fish eye instead of sharing her thoughts on the controversial topic. "I don't even eat red meat, let alone an eye!" she exclaimed, visibly disturbed by the challenge before her. The eye, which she described as 'jiggly' and 'squishy,' even had traces of blood, making it even more unappealing.

Khloe Kardashian Eats a Fish Eye to Avoid Answering O.J. Simpson Question From James Corden pic.twitter.com/opVcks8Ks4 — - (@COUPSLEADER) January 12, 2017

The connection between the Kardashian family and the Simpsons ran deep. Before Nicole Brown Simpson's tragic murder in 1994, OJ was so close to the family that the Kardashian children referred to him as 'Uncle O.J.' Khloé's mother Kris Jenner was best friends with Nicole, while her father Robert Kardashian Sr. served on O.J.'s defense team during the highly publicized trial, The Washington Post reported.

I didn’t know I needed to see a video of Khloé Kardashian screaming at a fish eye, but now I have I don’t know how I ever lived without it — Wizard Fallon (Taylor's Version) (@steak_tuesday) November 17, 2018

The family's close ties with the Simpsons affected them for years to come. During a 2009 appearance on Dr. Phil, the Kardashian sisters revealed how their parents' opposing views on Simpson's alleged involvement in the crime created additional strain during their divorce. The situation forced the children to navigate complicated loyalties between their parents during an already challenging time. For Khloé specifically, the connection to Simpson has carried an additional burden of persistent rumors about her paternity. These speculations intensified after Jenner revealed in her 2011 memoir, All Things Kardashian, that she had an affair during her marriage to Robert.

O.J. Simpson denies conspiracy theory that he’s Khloe Kardashian’s biological father:



“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.” pic.twitter.com/TXsDQTQAs6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2022

To make matters worse, Robert's second wife, Jan Ashley, alleged in an interview that Khloé was not his biological daughter. Despite the unsubstantiated nature of these claims, the speculations have haunted Khloé throughout her public life, forcing to her eventually address them directly in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode titled, Who's Your Daddy, she firmly stated, "My dad is Robert Kardashian. I don't need someone to tell me who my family is. I don't need a DNA test to prove who my father is," as per Newsweek.

Khloé Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 21, 2016, in New York City. (Image Source: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Given this complex history, Khloé consumed fish eye after several attempts and considerable cursing. Subsequently, when asked about her least favorite E! Network shows, she didn't hesitate to name Sex with Brody and Rob & Chyna, choosing honesty over the cod sperm alternative. Host Corden also had his fair share of challenges. When Khloé retaliated by asking him to name the worst Carpool Karaoke singer, the host opted to eat a chicken foot than offend any of his previous guests. He did, however, share a story about Pierce Brosnan being rude to him at a U2 concert to avoid drinking bird saliva.