When Khloé Kardashian Candidly Exposed the Night Justin Bieber Was at Diddy’s 'Butt-Naked' Bash

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A blast from the past has resurfaced and it has revealed Khloe Kardashian's wild night at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties. The reality star shared details about the bash. The party allegedly included a very young Justin Bieber among its guests. Khloe dished to her sister Kourtney Kardashian about the crazy night in a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I got on a plane at 5:30 AM. Well, this party ... I think half the people there were butt-naked ... You would have loved it." Khloe exclaimed. Khloe casually listed off the attendees when Kourtney pressed for more details: "Diddy. Quincy. Justin Bieber... French Montana." Bieber was only 20 years old at the time.

Khloé Kardashian revealed she attended Diddy's infamous 'Butt-Naked' party.



Justin Bieber was also at this party.



The wild event, reportedly held in 2014, saw Khloé catching a 5:30 a.m. flight, only to find half the guests completely butt naked.



This sounds very much like the… pic.twitter.com/wkwiaPpTxI — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 22, 2024

This revelation has raised eyebrows as Diddy was arrested in New York City on serious charges. These include sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting people for prostitution. The resurfaced clip has sparked discussions about Bieber's involvement with Diddy during his teenage years. Another video making the rounds shows a young Bieber with Diddy, where the rapper talks about their plans. "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose," Diddy said in the clip. He added, "But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.....for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy," as per The Blast. Many viewers have described this video as "weird," "creepy," and "really disturbing."

Bieber has remained silent on the matter despite the swirling allegations. A source close to the singer said, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off." The insider added, "So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him." According to the source, Bieber was unaware of Diddy's alleged behavior towards women. They claimed that if Bieber had known, "there is no way he would have" collaborated with Diddy on his recent album, as per Daily Mail.

Bieber is reportedly focusing on his family instead of addressing the controversy. "He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband," another source said. The singer recently welcomed his first child, Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Bieber. Diddy's legal troubles continue to mount. He's currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York after being denied bail twice. US Attorney Damian Williams hinted that more charges could be coming, stating, "I can't take anything off the table. Anything is possible," as per CNN.

The investigation into Diddy's activities is "very active and ongoing," according to Williams. Diddy could face life in prison if convicted of racketeering. The sex trafficking charge alone carries a minimum sentence of 15 years. Khloe's recollection of the party is just one of many stories emerging about Diddy's infamous gatherings. In a 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloe, the reality star told Diddy, "Well, I know you're known for the parties. When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)