When Keanu Reeves Provided a Clear and Thought-Provoking Answer About What Happens When We Die

During an intriguing 2019 interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Keanu Reeves veered into a philosophical discussion on the essence of our frail mortality. As reported by Little Things, Colbert had questioned, “What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?” The response left the popular host speechless.

At first, the crowd chuckled. After a moment of contemplation, Keanu offered a very moving response. He opined, "I know that the ones who love us will miss us." The crowd erupted in a collective 'awww'. Colbert, however, froze. The considerate response from Reeves to the question garnered him a lot of acclaim on social media.

I saw this. It's hard for me to believe that Keanu gave that answer off the cuff. I have to think he's answered this question with this line before. Nevertheless, it is insightful, simple and indisputable. — C. Michael Copeland (@mcopeland_) May 13, 2019

A netizen posted on X, "I saw this. It's hard for me to believe that Keanu gave that answer off the cuff. I have to think he's answered this question with this line before. Nevertheless, it is insightful, simple, and indisputable." Another commenter, pointed out, "Keanu Reeves stuns Stephen Colbert when asked what happens when we die. He was expecting a comical John Wick or Bill & Ted answer. Not what he got. Reeves within a very short span, lost his best friend, his child at birth, and then his fiancé. I'm sure he's given it thought."

Keanu Reeves stuns Stephen Colbert when asked what happens when we die. He was expecting a comical John Wick or Bill & Ted answer. Not what he got.

Reeves within a very short span, lost his best friend, his child at birth, and then his fiance. I'm sure hes given it thought. pic.twitter.com/Ras0AwACPW — Todd (@Doc_Relentless) May 14, 2019

Given Reeves has been through so much tragedy, he was probably speaking from experience. River Phoenix, his closest companion, passed away in 1993 at the young age of 23 from a heroin overdose. He met his late fiancé, Jennifer Syme, in 1998, and they had a daughter together who died shortly after giving birth. Their relationship allegedly suffered greatly after Ava's death and the two parted ways, as per People. In 2001, Reeves was once again hit hard when Syme's life was cut short by a traffic accident. Her SUV reportedly crashed into three parked automobiles and flipped over, ejecting her from the vehicle.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Greg Doherty

In 2006, Reeves was unable to control his anger when speaking to Parade magazine. He said at the time, "Grief changes shape, but it never ends. People have a misconception that you can deal with it and say, 'It's gone, and I'm better.' They're wrong. When the people you love are gone, you're alone. I miss being a part of their lives and them being a part of mine. I wonder what the present would be like if they were here — what we might have done together. I miss all the great things that will never be."

Reeves perceptive response on the subject of 'death' was not limited to this instance. He recently spoke with the BBC on the topic. "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time. I think thinking about death is good. Hopefully, it sensitizes to an appreciation of the breath we have and the relationships that we have the potential to have." While promoting his first book, The Book of Elsewhere, which he co-wrote with British science fiction writer, China Miéville, Keanu made the announcement. It follows an immortal warrior and is based on the actor's comic book series, BRZRKR.